Fox says criticism of Bears for Trubisky pick is overblown

hello

Critics have vilified the Bears for paying a steep price to trade up one spot and draft quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick just weeks after signing unrestricted free agent Mike Glennon to be their starting quarterback. But the reactions are overblown according to coach John Fox. Associated Press

Critics have vilified the Bears for paying a steep price to trade up one spot and draft quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick just weeks after signing unrestricted free agent Mike Glennon to be their starting quarterback.

But the reactions are overblown, coach John Fox said.

"I don't think we're doing anything new and different here," he said. "Everybody in the league has a backup and third quarterback. I don't know that it's a new concept. I'd rather not make a big deal out of something I don't think is a big deal."

Trubisky, who is clearly the backup, has only communicated to Glennon via text.

"I'm looking forward to meeting him," Trubisky said. "I've been (texting) him, and he says it's a great time to be in because we're all learning the playbook together."

Nice skill set:

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has always found a lot to like about quarterback Mike Glennon, going back to when he evaluated him coming out of North Carolina State in the 2013 draft.

"He's extremely intelligent," Loggains said of the 6-foot-6 quarterback. "His size helps him a lot because he can see everything. He's really good in three-step (drops). He can play under center. He can run all the play-action stuff.

"For a guy as long as he is, his movement skills are sneaky. He can do all the naked (bootlegs). You're not limited offensively what you can do."

Friendly fire:

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains considers Jay Cutler a friend after two years of working together, but the coach also expects he might receive some criticism from the former quarterback in his new role as a color analyst with FOX Sports.

"I'm perfectly ready for Jay to criticize our offense," Loggains said through a smile. "I'll hear it before you guys do, through text message. Jay's an extremely talented person. He's a smart person. Jay will be successful in whatever he chooses to do, and I think he's going to do a wonderful job."

On the mend:

Safety Eddie Jackson, the fourth-round draft pick from Alabama, dressed for Friday's practice but did not participate in any team activities as he recovers from a fractured left leg he suffered in late October.

"He's still in part of his rehab as far as timeline," coach John Fox said. "We did some things with him but we're going to make sure he's healed and ready before we put him out there."

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.