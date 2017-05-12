Boys gymnastics: Head held high, Elgin's Williamson wins all-around

Elgin's Nolan Williamson thought his gymnastics career was over last summer when he missed a trick on the still rings and broke his neck when he landed on his head.

Williamson recovered well enough to not only to come back and compete, but to win the coveted all-around state title Friday in the high school boys gymnastics state meet finals at Hinsdale Central.

"I am speechless right now," said Williamson, who finished with a 54.65, which included a 9.50 on the high bar and a 9.45 on the floor.

"I got lost on the rings," said Williamson about his injury. "I fractured C6, chipped it and fractured T7. So coming back today was extremely big for me."

Williamson, who like other gymnasts will be competing in the individual event qualifying and finals on Saturday, will be ending his career after high school. But he will still use his gymnastics skills when he attends Kentucky next year as a member of their cheer squad.

"I am really excited about that," said Williamson, who will study architecture. "I went down there last week and made their cheer team."

Elgin coach Steven Merena, who coaches Williamson at a private club, said Williamson bounced back from a subpar effort at sectionals.

"The sectional meet was tougher for him, personally," Merena said. "He worked hard over the past week to perfect a few things, and it showed today."

Palatine's Prakash Nigam was second with a 54.40 in the highest finish ever by a Palatine all-arounder. The senior, who will attend West Point next year, struggled at times and just fell short at the end.

"It wasn't exactly how I wanted to finish, but I'll take it," said Nigam, who was third in the all-around last year.

"I may have not had the best meet of my life, but it was great being out here again. My goal each year was to finish better than I had done the previous year and I was able to do that."

Palatine coach Scott Hagel said that this disappointment will make Nigam a better person.

"I told him, this is for a reason," Hagel said. "This is going be a learning experience for West Point coming up. But still, second in the state is amazing."

Cary-Grove's Luka Sisauri was third in the all-around with 54.15. The junior was solid, especially on pommel horse where the two-time defending state champion scored a 9.45.

"It was the first time I made it to the all-around finals, so I am very excited with my finish," Sisauri said. "It is different. It was very tiring for me. But by the end I did pretty good."

Fremd's Eric Barnd finished fifth with a career-best score of 53.65.

"I have been waiting all season for this, and it happened today," said Barnd, who will compete at UIC next year. "The pressure was on and it helped me. I focused up a little more and hit just about everything."

Stevenson senior Matt Krames overcame an injury to thrive on the state stage. Krames, who has tendinitis and a degree 1 separation to his shoulder, finished tied for ninth in the all-around with a 52.55.

"It hurts a lot," Krames said. "But I couldn't miss this meet. It went pretty well. I was a little shaky on rings, but I still went 6 for 6."

Schaumburg's Chasen Chau tied Krames for that ninth all-around spot.

"It was not my best meet, but I am proud of my finish," said Chau, who is a senior. "I did what I could and I am looking forward to being back tomorrow."

Other area finishers included Palatine's Christian Lunsford, who was 14th with a 51.35, Fremd's Ryan Roth, who as 19th with a 50.60, Buffalo Grove's Daniel Gerovoy, who was 20th with a 50.50.

Crystal Lake South's Douglas Ulrich was 24th with a 49.80. He was sandwiched by Mundelein's Greg Godellas, who was 23rd with a 49.90, and Tyler Collins, 25th with a 49.70. Grayslake North's Daniel O'Donnell was 26th with a 49.45.

Glenbard West won the team title with a 160.95, edging out Lyons, which had a 160.75. Deerfield was third with a 160.40.

For the third consecutive year, three teams from the Mid-Suburban League qualified for the finals. Palatine, Schaumburg and Buffalo Grove all had a solid meet. But unlike Fremd, which finished third last year, none of those teams came home with a trophy.

Palatine finished fourth with a 155.65. The Pirates battled through the evening thanks to Nigam, Lunsford, Jack Benzo, Brian Gaytan and A.J. Krambeer.

"We had a decent meet," Hagel said. "We knew it would be tough to catch that top pack. But our kids had a great time and I think we all took a lot home from this meet."

Schaumburg was making its third consecutive appearance at the stage meet, and the fourth in school history. With Chau leading the way and help from Brandon Nyborg, Roseanne Jamkatel, Sam Grzeszkowski and Karan Modi, the Saxons tied Buffalo Grove for seventh with a 149.25.

"The boys did a nice job tonight," Schaumburg coach Erik Bostrom said. "Overall I am happy how we did. We came through a lot to get here. I am impressed on how we did and that we were able to finish the meet strong."

Buffalo Grove was making its second trip to the state finals. The Bison, who had their season high at sectionals to earn them an at-large spot, fell a bit short of that mark and finished tied with Schaumburg.

"We felt the pressure of the state meet a little bit," said Buffalo Grove coach Zack Crandall, who leaned on 18 different gymnasts to compete, including Gerovoy, Jack Delattre, Sean Sparkowski, Michael Trandicosta, Vlad Vavaruk, Kyle Zyck and Paulie Domian. "It was not our best meet, but we finished with our second-best score of the season. We competed in the state meet with all of our heart."