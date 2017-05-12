Baseball: Shutout victory means Libertyville wins NSC

With a 13-0, 5-inning victory over visiting Lake Zurich on Friday, Libertyville's baseball team clinched the North Suburban Conference championship.

Ryan Greenberg, Jackson Petersen and Tommy Rigali each had 3 hits for the Wildcats.

Rigali had 3 RBI, and Micah Holzworth and Griffin Murphy had 2 apiece.

Ben Land pitched the full 5 innings for Libertyville, allowing 2 hits and striking out seven with 1 walk.

The Wildcats (24-6 overall) rap up NSC play next week with three games against Zion-Benton.

Grayslake Central sweeps: Grayslake Central got a pair of 4-3 victories over Lakes in Northern Lake County Conference action.

In the completion of a game tied at 3 after 7 innings and called because of darkness, Grayslake Central scored a run in the top of the ninth to earn the victory.

Sophomore Eric Sturm picked up the win, tossing 1⅔ innings and striking out three. Bryce Gniadek retired the final batter on a ground ball to shortstop Kevin O'Brien and earned the save.

Justin Shepley tossed the first five innings striking out 6. Shepley also had 2 hits and 3 RBI. Nic Presutti added 3 hits and Coby Moe had 2 hits.

In the regularly scheduled game, Ryan Spicer made the most of his first start, allowing 2 runs over 5⅓ innings with 5 strikeouts in leading the Rams to the victory. Coby Moe tossed a perfect seventh inning to pick up the save.

The Rams made the most of their 4 hits with Shepley once again leading the way with a pair of hits and 2 RBI.

For Lakes, Ryan Selig had a triple.

Grayslake Central is now 17-11 on the season.

Wauconda 5, Grant 1: Down 1-0 after the fourth inning, Wauconda scored all 5 of its runs in the sixth inning.

Winning pitcher Brock Glavey had 8 strikeouts over seven innings. He also did not allow a walk.

Offensively, Jake Harmon drove in 3 runs for Wauconda. He had a double.

For Grant, Henry Kusiak had a double and drove in the Bulldogs' only run.

Grayslake North 4, Round Lake 0: Winning pitcher Kyle Hansen finished with 3 strikeouts over four innings as Grayslake North scored all of its runs in the fourth inning.

Round Lake had 4 errors.