Softball: Barrington clinches 17th MSL division crown

Barrington's softball team added another divisional title to its impressive resume on Thursday by clinching the Mid-Suburban West with a 22-3 five-inning victory at Hoffman Estates.

It is the Fillies' 17th division crown and 13th under coach Perry Peterson in his 25 seasons.

Rachel Krzysko (3-for-4, 6 RBI), Kendall Peterson (3-for-4, double, 2 RBI), Haley Luczak (2-for-3, double, 2 walks, 3 RBI), Jenna Patino (2-for-3, RBI) and Tori Meyer (double) led the 14-hit attack for the Fillies (26-1, 14-0).

Caroline Hoppe (5-0) pitched the first three innings to earn the win while Meyer went the final two.

May Bean homered for the Hawks (3-18, 2-12), who also had hits from Brianna Venegas (1-for-2) and Emily Grossi (1-fo-r3, RBI). Giselle Velazquez also had a RBI for Hoffman.

Conant 5, Fremd 4: Carly Rossdeutcher went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and 1 run to lead the offense for Conant (18-5, 11-3) in the MSL West game that was resumed after Wednesday's postponement.

Sara-Kate Pasbrig was 2-for-3 with 1 RBI for Conant while teammate Lauren Grzelak went 1-for-2 with 2 RBI.

Makenna McCarthy, Delaney Szwed, Jackie Burchfield, Maddy Meier and Paige Nallen each had 1 hit for the Cougars.

Senior Sam Gadomski (10-2) earned the complete game win with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk while Nikki Kehoe recorded 4 strikeouts for Fremd (16-6, 10-4) which received home runs by Grace Stevens (2-for-3) and Becca Uhrich (2-for-4, double).

Prospect 10, Rolling Meadows 9: Alex Kanter (2-for-5, double), Cate Meersman (2-for-5), Alyssa Cacini (2-for-5), Lauren Caldrone (2-for-5), Jackie Orel (2-for-5, double), Cassie Cunniff (2-for-4) and Colleen Palczynski (3-for-4, home run) led the offense for Prospect (10-11, 5-9).

Twins Amanda and Elizabeth Elkins were each 3-for-5 with a home run for Rolling Meadows (7-22. 2-12).

Teammates Sam Allen and Stephanie Thompson were 2-for-5. Amanda Elkins also had 2 doubles.

Winning pitcher Madeline Borkowski (6.1 innings) struck out seven and reliever Claire Doherty (1⅔ innings) had 3 strikeouts. Lydia Schultz struck out five for Meadows.

Buffalo Grove 8, Wheeling 2: Senior Grace Gran had 3 RBI and a double as the Bison improved to 13-15 and 4-10 in the MSL East game that was resumed from Wednesday's postponement in the third inning.

The Bison, who scored 4 runs in the second and sixth innings, also had RBI from Kylee Gucwa and Jasmine Avalos while Alyssa DePhillips earned the win over Wheeling (2-19, 0-14).

St. Viator 9, Joliet Catholic 8: St. Viator (10-11) won the second game of an ESCC conference doubleheader against Joliet Catholic Academy.

Trailing by 1 run in the bottom of the seventh, Nicole Ardito (2 hits) reached on an error.

Cara Haubner then collected her third hit of the game and Ardito went to second bace before Maggie VanValkenburg (2 RBI, double) put down a sacrifice bunt to put the runners in scoring position.

Haley Robinson capped off her 4-hit day by singling home the tying run.

Winning pitcher Grace Kaiser then hit a hard smash that handcuffed the shortstop allowing the winning run to score.

Younger sister Cece Kaiser belted her third home run of the season in the fifth inning and Adeline Swiderski had a double in the game.

The teams also finished a game that was started two weeks ago and had to be postponed because of rain.

Joliet Catholic won 13-2 in five innings with Cece Kaiser and Ardito recording doubles.