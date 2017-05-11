Baseball: Neuqua Valley, Naperville Central, Metea Valley win

Neuqua Valley 6, Lake Park 0:

Winning pitcher James Kulak fired a 3-hitter with 8 strikeouts as the Wildcats (26-1, 17-1) won in the DuPage Valley. Jack Rigoni and Drew O'Toole went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI while Ryan Wheeler had 2 hits and scored twice.

Naperville Central 11-8, Wheaton North 0-4:

The Redhawks (19-7, 14-6) swept the DuPage Valley doubleheader, with Ryan Eiermann and Tyler Brinker winning on the mound. Connor Gurnik and Ben Rietz had 2 RBI in the opener and Kyle Bennington went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI in the second game. Tyler Woltman and Erik Mueller had 2 hits in the second game for Wheaton North (12-14, 10-9).

Metea Valley 5, Glenbard North 1:

Matt Vass was the complete-game winner for the Mustangs (11-15, 8-13) in the DuPage Valley, striking out eight and walking none in a 4-hitter. Jason Kirchner drove in 2 runs while Andrew Cronin and Mike Varzino had 2 hits. Zach Heck went 2-for-3 for Glenbard North (11-16, 6-13).

Glenbard South 12, Guerin 0:

Jack Santucci pitched a 5-inning 1-hitter with 5 strikeouts for the Raiders (10-15). John McMahon, Christian Dupuis and Sean Cooke all had a hit and 2 RBI.

Montini 12, De La Salle 2:

The Broncos (14-13, 9-8) ended the Chicago Catholic League game by scoring 6 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Winning pitcher Anthony Rogers, who had 3 hits, and J.R. Walsh both homered and drove in 4 runs.

Timothy Christian 7, St. Edward 0:

Winning pitcher Jakob Loerop, Jimmy Allen, who drove in 3 runs, Joey Davidson and Connor Gwaltney all had 2 hits for the Trojans (16-9, 7-3) in the Metro Suburban win.

Hinsdale Central 4, Downers North 2:

The Red Devils (17-8, 10-5) broke a 1-1 tie by scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the sixth. Winning pitcher Kyle Wisch struck out 12 and allowed 1 hit in 6 innings. Michael Gurka earned the save. Andrew Zapka drove in 2 runs. Trey Romay homered for Downers North (16-12, 8-7).

Downers South 8, St. Charles North 7:

Brett Riegler, who had 3 hits and 4 RBI, drove in the game-winning run with a single in the top of the eighth inning. Michael Greco went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI. Mikey Palenik was the winning pitcher in relief.