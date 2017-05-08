Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/8/2017 6:13 PM

This week's girls soccer Top 20

Girls soccer

Team Comment

1. Barrington (20-1-0) 6th straight MSL Soccer Bowl appearance

2. Geneva (16-1-1) St. Charles East is final test before playoffs

3. St. Charles North (13-0-3) Hoping for undefeated regular season

4. Naperville North (14-2-3) Tough DVC loss to Waubonsie Valley

5. Neuqua Valley (8-3-4) Seven shutouts since April 7

6. Warren (16-1-1) North Suburban Conference champion

7. Fremd (13-3-1) A team to watch in the postseason

8. Metea Valley (11-3-3) The Mustangs are rolling

9. Downers North (13-2-3) Reserves continue to deliver

10. Batavia (12-2-2) Could play spoiler in UEC River Tuesday

11. St. Charles East (8-3-6) Could use a big win before regionals

12. Conant (11-6-2) Cougars in one tough sectional

13. Wauconda (14-0-1) Won on the road to clinch NLCC

14. Naperville Central (9-7-4) 10 goals in three DVC wins

15. Libertyville (7-4-1) Hosts St. Charles North on Thursday

16. Carmel (8-4-3) Corsairs lead the ESCC

17. Lake Zurich (14-5-0) Recent losses to Libertyville, Maine South

18. Crystal Lake S. (15-1-1) Outscored foes 51-3 last nine matches

19. West Aurora (16-2-2) UEC Valley on the line vs. Bartlett

20. Palatine (10-7-2) In MSL West race till final day

