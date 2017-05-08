Softball: Heraty helps Libertyville handle Stevenson

Softball

Libertyville 12, Stevenson 7: Libertyville moved to 23-4 overall and 10-1 in the North Suburban Conference with the win.

Winning pitcher Hannah Heraty rolled up 6 strikeouts and gave up no walks in seven innings and is now 18-4 on the season.

Heraty also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a double. She drove in 3 runs.

Sam Hilldale, Maggie Evers, Franny Quenan and Sarah Hoyer each had 3 hits for the Wildcats.

For Stevenson (12-14, 3-8 NSC), Mic Faunce had 3 hits, including a 2-run home run, while Alyssa Pauly, Anna Fossier and Vera Pflugradt each had two hits.

Grayslake North 13, Highland Park 3: Grayslake North had 17 hits, its highest hit total of the season.

Katie Moats hit her first home run of the season and eight players had hits for the Knights, who had 9 extra-base hits and scored in every inning.

Faith Standerski and Becca Sosa each had 2 doubles and Grace Brown, Jenna Pozezinski, Lauren Olsen and Shannon Cremin each had doubles as well.

Kylie Conrad went 4-for-4 and drove in 3 runs while Standerski and Pozezinski each finished with 3 hits.

Carmel 6, Marian Central 2: Marla Walinski pitched a complete-game 5-hitter, striking out two and walking one, as the Corsairs won in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.

Jen Giesey was 3-for-4 with a homer, double and 4 RBI for Carmel (18-9, 4-3). Karina Falkstrom went 2-for-3 with a double.

Vernon Hills 6, Maine South 5: Vernon Hills scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off single by Delaney Bowen.

Tatiana Guletsky and Meg Finerty added 2 hits each for Vernon Hills.

Prairie Ridge 4, Grant 3: Erin Bengston had 3 hits and Madison Mourigat had 2 hits for Grant.

Lakes 6, Wauconda 4: Lakes was up 4-0 after one inning.

Kayla Foote was the winning pitcher.

For Wauconda, Kayla Serio, Ssarah Ricci and Taylor Lambert each had 2 hits.

Lake Forest 7, Lake Zurich 5: Julia Zaucha had 2 hits, including a home run, for Lake Zurich. Sarah Schnecker, and Elizabeth Chialidikas added 2 hits for the Bears.