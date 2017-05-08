Softball / Top 20
Team Comment
1. Barrington (24-1) Hosts 16-team event this weekend
2. Geneva (23-2) Vikings have won 21 straight
3. Downers North (17-4) Polaski hitting .617
4. West Aurora (24-6) Geneva snapped 31-game UEC streak
5. Libertyville (22-4) Lyndsey Lyons belts Wildcats' 5th grand slam
6. St. Francis (23-4) Clark has 11 homers
7. Montini (18-6) Cuchran having a huge season
8. St. Charles East (21-5) Bats go quiet vs. St. Charles N.
9. Palatine (18-6) Parrott boosts offense
10. Conant (17-4) McCarthy tough in leadoff spot
11. Huntley (21-5) Bounced back from Cary-Grove loss
12. Fremd (15-5) Has won 7 of last 8
13. Elk Grove (18-7) Grams gets 900th win
14. Antioch (18-5) Sequoits complete sweep of Grayslake C.
15. Hersey (17-6) Wingerter grand slam vs. Maine W.
16. Grayslake Central (20-6) Rams tied for 1st in NLCC with Antioch
17. Hampshire (19-8) Bishop Mac ended 10-game win streak
18. Metea Valley (16-8) Pitcher Rissa Bajusz is 14-3
19. St. Charles North (11-7) Inconsistent season continues with win vs. SCE
20. Kaneland (18-10-1) Closing in on N. Illinois Big XII East title