Softball / Top 20

1. Barrington (24-1) Hosts 16-team event this weekend

2. Geneva (23-2) Vikings have won 21 straight

3. Downers North (17-4) Polaski hitting .617

4. West Aurora (24-6) Geneva snapped 31-game UEC streak

5. Libertyville (22-4) Lyndsey Lyons belts Wildcats' 5th grand slam

6. St. Francis (23-4) Clark has 11 homers

7. Montini (18-6) Cuchran having a huge season

8. St. Charles East (21-5) Bats go quiet vs. St. Charles N.

9. Palatine (18-6) Parrott boosts offense

10. Conant (17-4) McCarthy tough in leadoff spot

11. Huntley (21-5) Bounced back from Cary-Grove loss

12. Fremd (15-5) Has won 7 of last 8

13. Elk Grove (18-7) Grams gets 900th win

14. Antioch (18-5) Sequoits complete sweep of Grayslake C.

15. Hersey (17-6) Wingerter grand slam vs. Maine W.

16. Grayslake Central (20-6) Rams tied for 1st in NLCC with Antioch

17. Hampshire (19-8) Bishop Mac ended 10-game win streak

18. Metea Valley (16-8) Pitcher Rissa Bajusz is 14-3

19. St. Charles North (11-7) Inconsistent season continues with win vs. SCE

20. Kaneland (18-10-1) Closing in on N. Illinois Big XII East title