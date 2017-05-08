Breaking News Bar
 
Roundup: Zahn sets Waubonsie Valley softball record

Daily Herald Reports

Waubonsie Valley defeated Naperville Central 3-2 in DuPage Valley Conference softball, and Veronica Zahn set a school record for stolen bases in a season.

In Zahn's first at-bat she was hit by a pitch and stole second to break the record. Later in the game she got a hit and stole second base again to give her 25 stolen bases on the season.

Erin Swick set the previous record of 23 in 1992.

Wheaton Academy 6, Illiana Christian 5:

Madison Ebeling homered to give the junior Loyola commit 99 hits in a Wheaton Academy uniform, including 46 extra-base hits. The Warriors (12-6, 8-2) remained one-game ahead of Riverside-Brookfield in the Metro Suburban Conference Blue Division standings with two games left. Courtney Kinnane (3-1) was the winning pitcher.

Girls soccer

IC Catholic Prep 4, DeLaSalle 1:

Grace Fuller, Katie Hendricks, Abi Wagner and Olivia Hurt each scored a goal for IC Catholic Prep (16-5), which set a school record for wins in a season.

