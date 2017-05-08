Lake Zurich's Self leaves Rhode Island with multiple honors

Layne Self is leaving the University of Rhode Island with high accolades.

And the Lake Zurich graduate is leaving with the Winifred Keaney Award, which is presented to the most outstanding graduate female student-athlete who has been a role model in her collegiate career and maintained good academic standing.

Those qualifications fit Self to a tee.

She was a four-year starter on the Rhody volleyball team as well as a 2016 team captain.

A three-time Atlantic 10 All-Conference performer, she collected seven A-10 Defensive Player of the Week awards throughout her career and was named to the 2016 AVCA All-East Region team.

Self is Rhode Island's first all-region player since 2001.

In the rally-scoring era, she ranks first at Rhode Island in career blocks (491) and is sixth in career kills, with 961. She also owns the program's top three single-season totals for blocks, as well as URI's single-game record.

As part of the Rams' winningest senior class in nearly two decades, Self helped lead them to 71 victories through her four years in Kingston, as well as back-to-back appearances in the Atlantic 10 semifinals.

A nursing major, she spent three weeks volunteering in Ghana with different health care organizations through "Work the World."

Tennis

Marquette senior Kristiyan Trukov (Warren) was honored with the Male Athlete Academic Award at Marquette.

As a sophomore, he was an All-Big East selection and shared the team's most valuable player award that season. He was named the program's most improved player at the conclusion of his freshman campaign and owns over 100 total victories with Marquette.

Trukov graduates in May with a degree in finance and economics. He has been involved with the AIM program and will start work at Robert W. Baird as an investment analyst in July.

Football

Lake Zurich senior Joshua Dyer, a two-sport standout, has announced he will play football at Augustana.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound center and long snapper earned two varsity letters at Lake Zurich.

Last fall, he helped the Bears go 8-3 and reach the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

Dyer was a three-year letter winner for the wrestling team, a three-time North Suburban all-conference selection and a two-time state qualifier. He is planning to major in sociology.

Libertyville signees

Three Libertyville seniors recently signed letters of intent for their college sports -- Jack Damenti (Colorado School of Mines, for wrestling), Rachel Tobler (Allegheny College, for swimming) and Eric Turner (University of Maine, for swimming).

Women's lacrosse

Augustana senior Olivia Mayer (Libertyville) earned College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin all-conference honors a week after being named the league's offensive player of the year.

She led the conference in total goals (21) this season and was second in goals (3.50) and points (5.17) per game.

She was also second in the league in caused turnovers (3.00) and tied for second in ground balls (4.33) and fifth in assists (1.67) per game.

Despite missing the season's first three contests while finishing up the basketball season, Mayer leads the team in ground balls (56) and caused turnovers (37) and is tied for the lead in draw controls (59) and is second in goals (44), assists (24) and points (68).

Mayer is also prominent on the Viking career charts. She is the program's career record holder for caused turnovers (113) and ranks second all-time in ground balls (157) and draw controls (161), third in goals (148), fourth in points (219) and fifth in assists (71)

Softball

Milwaukee School of Engineering junior Caitlyn Moran (Grant) hit 2 solo home runs to help her team pull to within to 1 run after trailing 6-1 but the Raiders (28-13) fell short 7-6 to Marian in the opening game of the NACC tournament at Alverno College.

Moran's .345 batting average (23 RBI) was third best in the lineup for the Raiders who won a school-record 29 games. And, after being picked 10th in the NACC preseason poll, they went 17-5 in league play to tie for second. They also qualified for just their second league tournament since joining the conference in 2008.

Baseball

Heading into postseason play, Augustana senior reliever Casey Weir (Warren) is 3-1 with a 3.98 ERA as the Vikings finished the regular season at 28-12; they went 14-10 in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play.

Tennis

Augustana freshman Scott Daluga (Libertyville) finished with a 13-10 record at No. 6 singles for the Vikings, who placed second in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Tournament.

Augustana finished the year with a 15-10 overall record and was second in the CCIW in the regular season as well as in the tournament.

Men's track

Augustana junior Kevin Barbian (Libertyville) had a throw of 156-4 in the discus that was good for second place as the Vikings captured their second straight CCIW men's track & field championship at Paul V. Olsen Track.

Barbian also finished third in the shot put with a mark of 50-1¾.

The Vikings compiled 250 points to outdistance second-place North Central, which finished with 213.

Augustana junior Kyle Hucker (Wauconda) was part of the 4x400 relay which ran a 3:15.17 to win the last event of the day.

Men's lacrosse

Augustana sophomore defender Brian Hinsberger (Lake Zurich) was named to the All-CCIW second team.

Hinsberger, who missed five games due to injury early this season, finished the year with 27 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers, as well as a goal and an assist.

He led the Vikings in caused turnovers in CCIW play with eight.

Officials Association

The Athletic Officials Association, the oldest referee training organization in Illinois, and thought to be the oldest in the United States, celebrates its 100 year anniversary this year.

Based on the recently acquired knowledge, the AOA will induct three men (Tommy Kouzmanoff, Walter Eckersall and Hugh Ray) into its Hall of Fame at the Centennial Banquet on May 20.

Keynote Speaker is Jim Lapetina, currently an NFL replay official and former officer of the AOA. He has also been an IHSA state finals official in baseball, basketball and football.

AOA is a nonprofit training organization for sports officials in the greater Chicagoland area and holds sessions at Fenton High School in Bensenville, York High School in Elmhurst, and Naperville North High School.

The focus of the AOA is training for high school sports, using rules and mechanics from the National Federation of High Schools and the Illinois High School Association.

AOA draws its members from the northwest, west and southwest suburbs.

For more information go to https://athletic-officials.com.

Barrington baseball

Barrington boys basketball coach Bryan Tucker is running basketball camps during the month of June for boys entering fourth through eighth grades.

Shooting, fundamentals, skills, one on one moves and a variety of contests will be featured. It is an opportunity to have fun while learning the game. The first camp begins June 5 at the high school and limited space is available. Information and registration is online at www.barringtonyb.com.

Greg Easter Invite

The inaugural Greg Easter Invitational Softball Tournament will be held this Friday and Saturday at Barrington's Fields of Dreams.

The tourney includes four teams from each of the four IHSA softball classes: 1A: Ashton-Franklin, Camp Point Central, Pearl City, Somonauk, 2A: Herscher, Seneca, Spring Valley Hall, Sterling Newman, 3A: Glenbard South, Manteno, Marengo, Oak Forest and 4A: Barrington, Batavia, Lyons Township, Zion-Benton

The sixteen teams have combined to play in 28 IHSA state finals and have won 21 state trophies.

Barrington leads the way with nine state appearances and seven state trophies, followed by Glenbard South (six trips, five trophies) and Marengo (four trips, four trophies).

Games will start Friday at 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Please let us know

