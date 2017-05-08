Ladendorf close to realizing dream with Chicago White Sox

hello

Tyler Ladendorf, a product of Maine West High School, is hoping to get a chance to play with the Chicago White Sox. He's showing his versatility with the Sox's Class AAAA Charlotte team. Photo courtesy of Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

INDIANAPOLIS -- Late in the 2015 season, Tyler Ladendorf was living two dreams at once.

First, he finally was back in the major leagues, with Oakland.

Ladendorf opened the season on the Athletics' 25-man roster and made his big-league debut in April.

Optioned to Class AAA Nashville after playing in only four games with the A's, Ladendorf broke his ankle and was sidelined for nearly four months.

A 2006 Maine West High School graduate, Ladendorf worked his way back and was on Oakland's expanded roster in late September for a series in Chicago against the White Sox, the team he grew up rooting for.

"It was special playing against the White Sox in an A's uniform a couple years ago," Ladendorf said Monday. "Now, to possibly have a chance to put that jersey on, it's kind of hard to even fathom. You grow up rooting for this team and you get a chance to kind of go back home and play.

"To be able to put on the big-league jersey of the team you grew up rooting for, not only would I feel like my professional career came full circle, it would be a dream come true."

Ladendorf's dream became closer to reality on March 7, when he signed a minor-league contract with the Sox after spending the last eight years in Oakland's system.

Now 29, Ladendorf is playing for Class AAA Charlotte. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder was the Knights' designated hitter against the Indianapolis Indians on Monday night, but he also plays all four infield spots and all three outfield spots.

"He gives me flexibility and it's really nice to have a guy like that," Charlotte manager Mark Grudzielanek said. "He's been phenomenal for us all year, in this short five-six week period. He can play everywhere. I put him at first base in spring training a little bit and he didn't miss a beat there.

"He's a great guy; he understands his role, understands what he needs to do, and that's how he needs to get there."

"There" is the White Sox, but spending time with his new team in spring training instantly made Ladendorf feel at home.

"My agent was in talks with a few teams during the off-season and obviously you're looking for the best opportunity," Ladendorf said. "(New director of player development) Chris Getz had a huge influence in bringing me in. They told me this would be a good position for me, obviously with my versatility.

"Just come here and get at-bats and more than anything kind of showcase your abilities, As a free agent, that's all you can ask for, an opportunity to come in and play at an extremely high level.

"But it's just amazing. The first couple of days I was down there, and throughout spring training, to see just how many former players are back in rover roles or coaching. (Aaron) Rowand, Getz, (Scott) Podsednik, Willie Harris, (Jim) Thome comes back. It's a countless number of guys that you're growing up rooting for.

"It says a lot about the atmosphere they create here from the top down, so many players want to come back and be a part of what they've got going on."

In the best-case scenario, Ladendorf would play out his career with the White Sox and then come back into the organization as a coach.

For now, he's just concentrating on making a good impression at Charlotte.

"When I was with Oakland, I took a lot of pride in being able to do everything," Ladendorf said. "It's just kind of a deal where you have to be willing to do whatever you can to get on the field.

"Injuries happen, things happen, trades, all of that stuff. You just want to put yourself in the best position so that if something happens up top, you're one of the first guys that they might want to call on. You want to make sure you're prepared and you want to make sure you're ready."