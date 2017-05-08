Cubs trade Szczur, place Heyward on DL

The Cubs on Monday traded outfielder Matt Szczur to the San Diego Padres for minor league right-handed pitcher Justin Hancock.

Hancock, 26, is 24-29 with a 3.91 ERA (209 ER/481.2 IP) in 116 career minor league appearances, including 90 as a starter, in seven minor league seasons in the Padres organization. He was originally selected by San Diego in the ninth round of the 2011 Draft. Hancock pitched with Double-A San Antonio this year, going 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA (9 ER/13.0 IP) in 10 relief outings.

Szczur was designated for assignment on Saturday. He was originally selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 2010 Draft and made his big league debut in 2014. Overall, he batted .243 (82-for-338) with eight homers and 40 RBI in 202 games covering four seasons with the Cubs. Szczur batted .211 (4-for-19) with one double and three RBI in 15 games with the Cubs this season.

Heyward on 10-day DL:

Outfielder Jason Heyward was placed Monday on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 6, with a sprained finger on his right hand. The Cubs selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa. The 40-man roster now stands at 39 players.

Floro will wear uniform No. 15.

The 26-year-old Floro made his major league debut with Tampa Bay last season, going 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA (7 ER/15.0 IP) in 12 relief outings. He struck out 14 and walked only five batters in 15.0 innings pitched. Floro last year spent most of the season with Triple-A Durham, going 1-2 with seven saves and a 2.88 ERA (16 ER/50.0 IP) in 32 relief appearances.

Heyward, 27, is batting .253 (25-for-99) with 3 homers and 17 RBI in 28 games with the Cubs this year.