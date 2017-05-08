Baseball: St. Francis, Naperville Central, Lake Park win

St. Francis 6, St. Laurence 2:

A 4-run top of the third powered the Spartans (9-14, 10-8) to the Chicago Catholic League victory over the highly touted Vikings. Complete-game winning pitcher Tim Sullivan scattered 5 hits. Nick Kosmetatos drove in 2 runs and Matt Cooney went 2-for-2.

Naperville Central 4, Naperville North 0:

Charlie Walzer pitched an 8-inning complete game for the Redhawks (17-7, 12-6) in the DuPage Valley, striking out six and walking three in a 3-hitter. Kyle Bennington went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Lake Park 7, Glenbard North 2:

Ian Renger had 2 hits and drove in 4 runs as the Lancers (10-13, 6-11) took two of three in the DuPage Valley series. Joe Amore earned the win with 4 innings of relief, striking out four and allowing 2 hits.

Montini 4, St. Ignatius 1:

Winning pitcher Alex Luka, Cooper Hynes and Anthony Rogers each had 2 of the 12 hits by the Broncos (13-13, 8-8) in the Chicago Catholic League victory.

Neuqua Valley 8, Wheaton North 1:

Complete-game winner Justin Hicks struck out 10 and walked none in a 3-hitter for the Wildcats (25-1-1, 16-1) in their DuPage Valley win. Noah Herdman went 3-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBI. Ryan Wheeler had 2 hits and 2 RBI.

WW South 9, Metea Valley 6:

The Tigers (10-17, 7-14) swept in the DuPage Valley by scoring the 3 go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning. Ryan Simak went 3-for-3 while Griffen Pschigoda went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI. Carter Wardell hit a grand slam for Metea Valley (10-15, 7-13).

Willowbrook 11, Proviso East 2:

The Warriors (19-6, 11-2) seized control of the West suburban Gold game by scoring 8 runs in the top of the first. M.J. Ranieri went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI while Kyle Ferguson had 2 hits and 2 RBI. Jon Kelso homered. Eric Grunst picked up the win with 5 innings of 4-hit ball.

Timothy Christian 15, St. Edward 3:

Jimmy Allen, Josh Anderson, Noah Marrera and Brian Schiff combined for 8 hits and 12 RBI as the Trojans (15-9, 6-3) rolled to the five-inning Metro Suburban victory.

Downers North 9, Hinsdale Central 2:

Sam Cogger and Sam Condon each went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI for the Trojans (15-11, 7-6) in the opener of the West Suburban Silver series. Winning pitcher Tyler Rosen struck out six in 5⅔ innings. Andrew Zapka doubled twice and drove in 2 runs for Hinsdale Central (16-7, 9-4).

Downers South 5, Lockport 4:

The Mustangs (20-8) won in the bottom of the eighth on Nick Stacey's walk-off single. Michael Hoes went 3-for-4 and Mikey Palenik won on the mound.