Baseball: Fisher's clutch hit lifts Bartlett past South Elgin

It took Bartlett 21 innings in its 3-game series against South Elgin to finally break through and score a run, but the Hawks sure made that one run count on Monday.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Ben Fisher slapped a seeing-eye single up the middle that scored Martin Moreno from second base to give Bartlett a walkoff 1-0 win in Upstate Eight Valley Division baseball action.

Moreno had led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on an error.

"That felt really good," Fisher said. "I always think about how exciting it would be to get a walkoff homer, but I'll take a walkoff single. He was throwing me a lot of curves, but I finally got a fastball and just tried to make solid contact. We've been struggling lately, so this is a huge win for us."

Ryan Temesvary was brilliant on the mound for the Hawks as he scattered 6 hits in firing a complete game shut out to improve his record to 2-2. He struck out 8 and walked just 1 batter.

"I told the guys before the game just get me at least one run and I'll get us the win," Temesvary said. "I was really looking forward to pitching this game. I had good location all game. My off speed stuff was a little streaky, but I was able to get some outs with when I needed it and my defense helped me out in some tough spots too."

The biggest defensive play for the Hawks came in the third inning when the Storm had the bases loaded with two outs, but Fisher made a diving catch on a sinking liner to center to end the threat.

"This win especially because of the way we got it and how we have been struggling is a tremendous lift for us," Bartlett coach Devin Rosen. "Ryan had great stuff today and never let up. It was by far his best performance of the season. We've been feeling the pressure at the plate, so that hit by Ben was a big relief."

Jack Stancl was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Storm. He allowed just 4 hits and struck out 7. The only walk he allowed wound up being the only run that scored.

South Elgin falls to 14-4, 12-2 but remains in first place in the Valley Division.

"Their kid threw a great game," South Elgin coach Jim Kating said. "He threw strikes and we took too many close pitches. We had a couple opportunities and just couldn't come through."