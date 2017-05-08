Baseball: Elk Grove hangs on at Wheeling

A.J. Navarro and Justin Post drove in runs in the top of the ninth inning, and visiting Elk Grove needed them both.

Wheeling scored once in the bottom half and had the tying run on base, but the Grenadiers held on for a 10-9 victory in Mid-Suburban East baseball Monday.

Navarro finished 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and a homer for 5 RBI and 3 runs scored.

Finishing with 2 hits each for Elk Grove (12-13, 7-6) were Ryan Uehara, Nick Hofmann, Joe Lopez, Ryne Singsank, Jakub Sokol and Post.

Bryan Niznik went 3-for-5 for Wheeling, and Brian Maloney and Cade Kaplan doubled.

Brett Taucher pitched the last 2 innings for Wheeling (12-14-1, 5-8) and earned the victory.

St. Viator 11, Notre Dame 9: The visiting Lions rallied late, getting 1 run in the sixth and 3 more in the seventh to claim an East Suburban Catholic Conference victory.

In the seventh, St. Viator scored twice on wild pitches and once on a sacrifice fly by Cole Kmet.

Casey Kmet also had a single in the seventh as the Kmet brothers finished a combined 6-for-10. Bryce Hellgeth finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBI, and Brett DeSelm (double) and John Finnegan (triple) had extra-base hits.

DeSelm pitched 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief to get the win for St. Viator (14-12).

Fremd 8, Palatine 1: The host Vikings scored early and often to lead 7-0 after the third inning on their way to an MSL West win.

Zach Goodman and Tom Cermak had 2 hits apiece for Fremd (14-12, 8-5), which played error-free ball to make a complete-game winner of starter Eric Bennes (3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Will McCabe and Alec Honickel both drove in 2 runs for the Vikes.

Jack Grochowski, J.T. Streepy and Zach Oles had the hits for Palatine (14-12, 7-6).

Hersey 5, Rolling Meadows 4: Rolling Meadows scored 4 runs in the first inning at Hersey, where the Huskies rallied and finally took the lead for good in the sixth inning to win it.

Quinn Gudaitis pitched the whole way for Hersey, allowing 6 hits but none for extra bases.

Nick Wiley finished 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI and Cade O'Neal had 2 hits for the Huskies, who improved to 7-16-1 overall and 3-10 in the MSL East.

Marco Perez had 2 hits and Nate Pardini and Ryan Lane both drove in a run for Rolling Meadows (4-18, 2-11).

Conant 8, Schaumburg 1: The host Cougars broke open a 3-0 game by scoring 4 runs in the fifth inning of their MSL West win.

Matt Majer started and earned the win, allowing 2 hits with 7 strikeouts.

Tyler Hedmen doubled and scored twice for Conant (9-17, 4-9), which also got productive at-bats from Dave Sapyta (2-for-3, walk, RBI) and Sam Ryan and Tim Fauth (2 RBI apiece).

Barrington 9, Hoffman Estates 6: Will Yorton homered twice, driving in 6 runs to help keep the visiting Broncos unbeaten against Mid-Suburban League competition.

The Broncos led 9-0 after the fifth inning before Hoffman Estates, which out-hit Barrington 12-9, rallied late.

Jeff Korus doubled and finished 2-for-2 with a walk for Barrington, and teammates Justin Walker (2-for-3) and Sean Davis (1-for-2, walk) also doubled.

Tom Curcio homered for Hoffman Estates (7-14, 6-7). Jim Kliver went 3-for-4 and Dylan Bloom finished 2-for-3.

Jake Meyer started and pitched 3 scoreless innings to get the win for Barrington (23-6, 13-0).

Maine West 8, Grayslake Central 4: The host Warriors got a 2-run triple from Kyle Roscoe and a 3-for-4 effort from Cory Scholler in earning a nonconference victory over the Rams.

Nick Stone and Josh Wastyn had doubles for Maine West (7-15), and Wastyn earned the pitching decision after allowing 1 earned run through 6 innings with 6 strikeouts.

Northridge 14, Christian Liberty 10: The Chargers got a pair of doubles from Nathan Stenzel and one from Jimmy Cunningham but came up short against host Northridge Prep.

Leyden 9, Addison Trail 2: Nick Herrera and Matt Ozanic had run-scoring singles in a 5-run first inning as the visiting Eagles rolled in West Suburban Gold play.

Herrera finished 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI and Ozanic was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI. Other big hitters for Leyden (15-4-2) included Nico Sanchez (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Justin Borges (2-for-3, 2 walks) and Michael Wilms (2-for-5, 2 runs).

Herrera allowed 1 earned run in 5 innings and got the win; Johnny Auge pitched the last 2 innings and picked up a save.