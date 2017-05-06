Moncada, Triple-A Charlotte on display in Indianapolis this week

Want to watch Chicago White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada play in person? Make the short drive to Indianapolis, where Moncada and Class AAA Charlotte take the field vs. the Triple-A Indians Monday-Wednesday. Associated Press

Joining the Chicago White Sox on April 25, Chris Beck was obviously elated to be back in the major leagues.

But the 26-year-old relief pitcher did miss being away from his old team, the Class AAA Charlotte Knights.

"In Charlotte, you see that MiLB says it's the No. 1 team to watch," Beck said. "It's unbelievable talent -- (Yoan) Moncada, (Reynaldo) Lopez, (Lucas) Giolito, (Zack) Burdi. That's just to name the top ones. There are plenty of great guys there, (Carson) Fulmer, (Tyler) Danish, from top to bottom."

Off-season trades that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox and the now injured Adam Eaton to the Washington Nationals brought Moncada, Lopez and Giolito to Charlotte.

Burdi (2016) and Fulmer (2015) were White Sox first-round draft picks, and Danish was a second rounder in 2013.

Along with the Triple-A Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Ray), Charlotte headed into the season ranked by Baseball America as the top team in minor-league baseball.

The Knights have gotten off to a slow start, they were 12-14 heading into Saturday night's game against Gwinnett, but player development takes precedence over winning down on the farm.

Moncada is the White Sox's No. 1 prospect, and the 21-year-old second baseman is locked in with Charlotte. Through Friday's play, Moncada was riding an 11-game hitting streak while ranking third in the International League with a .347 batting average.

"I've been doing the same work I was doing during spring training, the same process," Moncada said. "I've felt very good with it."

Sox fans interested in seeing Moncada before he makes the jump to the major leagues are in luck this week. Charlotte plays at Indianapolis on Monday night and follows with day games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are some other Knights to watch:

Nicky Delmonico:

He's had a rough go at third base with 8 errors in 25 games, but the White Sox are more interested in Delmonico as a designated hitter.

With a .304/.366/.471 slash line and 2 home runs and 13 RBI through 26 games, the left-handed hitting Delmonico is an obvious option to replace the struggling Cody Asche with the Sox.

Carson Fulmer:

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Fulmer was struggling with Class AA Birmingham at this point last year, but he still got the call to join the White Sox on July 15.

Used out of the bullpen, Fulmer was 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA in 8 relief appearances with the Sox before being optioned to Charlotte.

The 23-year-old righty went back to the starting rotation with the Knights, made some adjustments in his delivery and finished his first full season in professional baseball on a positive note.

Fulmer has picked up where he left off and is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 5 starts with Charlotte.

Zack Burdi:

The Downers Grove native still needs professional polish, but he's been overpowering hitters in the International League.

The Knights' closer, Burdi was 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 3 saves in his first 9 appearances while striking out 18 in 10⅔ innings.

With a fastball that regularly hits 100 mph and a hard, biting slider, Burdi is expected to eventually replace David Robertson as the White Sox's closer.