Images: Always dreaming of victory, mud, hats at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths on Saturday, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together.

Pletcher and Velazquez have teamed up often over the years and are the sport's leading money winners. On their own, they were a combined 2 for 63 coming into America's greatest race.

Meanwhile, the usual array of hats were on display.

Associated Press John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

Associated Press John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press A fan looks over a program before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press Fans smoke cigars before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Associated Press A woman wears a fancy hat before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race.

Associated Press Some jockeys walk through the paddock in a race before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press Horses walk on a muddy track before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press A woman wears a hat before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press Fans wait for the start of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.

Associated Press A woman looks at her phone before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race.

Associated Press A horse runs in the mud after a race before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press A man picks up his mint julep before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press A horse walks on a muddy track before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press A woman wears a fancy hat before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press Ariana Muth waits for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.

Associated Press Fans arrive for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press A man places a bet before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.

Associated Press A woman wears a fancy hat before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Associated Press Fans drink and smoke in the infield.

Associated Press Fans arrive for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.

Associated Press A fan talks on her phone in the infield.

