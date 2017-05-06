Breaking News Bar
 
Images: Always dreaming of victory, mud, hats at Kentucky Derby

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths on Saturday, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together.

Pletcher and Velazquez have teamed up often over the years and are the sport's leading money winners. On their own, they were a combined 2 for 63 coming into America's greatest race.

Meanwhile, the usual array of hats were on display.

John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
Associated Press
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
A fan looks over a program before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
Fans smoke cigars before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Fans smoke cigars before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Associated Press
A woman wears a fancy hat before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race.
A woman wears a fancy hat before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race.
Associated Press
Some jockeys walk through the paddock in a race before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
Horses walk on a muddy track before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
A woman wears a hat before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory.
Fans wait for the start of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.
A woman looks at her phone before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
A horse runs in the mud after a race before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
Some jockeys walk through the paddock in a race before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
A man picks up his mint julep before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
A horse walks on a muddy track before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
A woman wears a fancy hat before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
Ariana Muth waits for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.
Fans arrive for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
A man places a bet before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.
A woman wears a fancy hat before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
Fans drink and smoke in the infield.
Fans arrive for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.
A fan talks on her phone in the infield.
