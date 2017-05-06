Girls track: Glenbard West wins conference meet in 'upset'

The remarkable freshman campaign of Katelynne Hart continued Saturday in Glen Ellyn.

The reigning Class 3A cross county champion, Hart broke two West Suburban Conference Silver Division records in leading the host Hilltoppers to the team title.

Teaming with defending state champion Lindsey Payne, Hart took command of the 3,200-meter run in the opening seconds.

The ninth-grader had a comfortable lead over Payne at the end of the first lap and eclipsed Nell Shields' 21-year-old benchmark in the event in 10 minutes, 21.62 seconds.

The Hilltoppers' Payne, runner-up to Hart last fall in Peoria in cross country, was more than 22 seconds behind her teammate.

As a defending state champion, Payne has nothing but praise for Hart.

"(Hart) is like my little sis," Payne said. "It just means more points for Glenbard West. I am so proud of her."

Hart crafted a similar script in the 1,600 run.

Taking the lead from the get-go once again, Hart cruised home in 4:50.26 to surpass the league record of former Hinsdale Central state champion Annie Zaher from last year.

"I had to conserve a little bit in the last mile (of the 3,200) to make sure I was fresh for the mile," Hart said. "I am really happy with how (the 1,600) went."

Downers Grove North was considered the favorite for the team title after winning indoor conference. But the Hilltoppers claimed their first conference championship in six years with 122 points.

"I think that it is (an upset)," Glenbard West coach Kelly Hass said.

Downers North was runner-up with 109.

Proviso West (82 points) was third, followed by Oak Park-River Forest (80), Lyons Twp. (79), Hinsdale Central (57) and York (29).

Hart was not quite finished with her afternoon, ending her day as the anchor leg on the Hilltoppers' second-place 1,600 relay.

"After the mile I felt really good, and (the coaches) put me in the four-by-four," Hart said. "I was nervous, I was excited. It was the last leg. It's crazy to think how fast (outdoor season) has gone."

Janie Nabholz had the most inspiring victory for Glenbard West.

The senior not only passed two-time reigning all-stater Emma Moravec of Downers North in the closing meters of the 800 but also had a personal-low day in 2:15.5.

"When I was coming around (the final) curve, I definitely thought I was going to get second," Nabholz said. "The last 10 meters I kicked and got it. It feels amazing that the hard work is finally paying off."

Anna Gambol was the Hilltoppers' lone field-event champion with an effort of 101 feet, 5 inches.

"I thought our kids ran with an awful lot of heart and guts," Hass said. "They competed."

Downers North two-time all-state triple jumper Isabel Maletich joined Hart and Lyons hurdler Sonia Slusarczyk as two-event individual champions.

The Trojans' junior won her specialty event in 36-10 and added the long jump at 18-0.5.

"It doesn't matter what you jump, it matters that you are competing," Maletich said. "I knew what I could do. I just wanted to do well for my team."

Trojans sprinters Faith LaMantia, Kim Brent, Kessie Olekanma and Celeste Bonga swept the 400 and 800 relays in 49.8 and 1:43.25.

"Honestly, I think it's chemistry, knowing where your teammates are coming in (for the exchange)," the Bradley-bound LaMantia said of their success. "I think that's going to be our lineup (for the state series)."

York has a green squad this spring.

"I think we had some nice bright spots," York coach Keegan Kilrea said. "We're a young team. Competing in this conference, that can be a challenge."