Girls soccer: First-half flurry lifts Glenbard West past Hinsdale Central

hello

Just a couple of key minutes in the first half were all Glenbard West needed to take control of Saturday afternoon's girls soccer game.

The Hilltoppers scored in the 22nd minute and again in the 24th to defeat visiting Hinsdale Central 2-1 in a West Suburban Conference Silver Division match at Memorial Field in Glen Ellyn.

"I think the first half we dominated play," Hilltoppers coach Morgan Kasperek said. "We did a nice job of controlling the ball through the middle, being the first ones to the ball every time. There were a lot of times we ran through the ball and were able to keep it at our feet."

Senior Bailey Wallace broke the scoreless deadlock following an Annie Gelfer free kick into the penalty area that the Red Devils couldn't clear.

"Annie took it, and then my sister (Emma) kind of headed it over the keeper and it was kind of just rolling," Wallace said of her third goal of the season. "I just had to tap it in. I barely did, but then it kind of rolled right in."

"We've been working a lot on finishing on crosses," Kasperek added. "So it was a group effort."

Two minutes later right back Gabi Wind stepped up for the Hilltoppers (9-5-3, 3-2). Her 35-yard shot sailed into the far corner of the net for a 2-0 Hilltoppers lead. It was also the third goal of the season for Wind.

"We just had the momentum going with us, and whenever we do we grow confidence, I feel like," Wallace said. "And then just with that our passes become crisper and then we just are able to get more shots off."

Hinsdale Central (2-12-3, 2-3) pulled a goal back in the 61st minute when sophomore Sarah Cemugel stole the ball from a defender 50 yards from goal, dribbled in and slotted the ball into the net.

"We weren't sharp in the first half and gave up some forgettable goals," Red Devils coach Michael Smith said. "And then in the second half we tried to play the way we played Thursday (a 5-1 win over Oak Park) on grass, which worked on grass but playing diagonal through balls didn't work today (on turf)."

Kasperek said she is seeing progress from the Hilltoppers in her first season as coach.

"There's always a ton of progress from the beginning of the year to the end," Kasperek said, "but the difference that we're making right now is our possession through the midfield. I think we're doing a really good job touching the ball, getting those extra plays, running on to the corners. They're just able to read each other better. The more you play soccer with that same group the better off you do."