Baseball: Bartlett answers Elgin's rally

The Elgin baseball team rallied twice in the late innings of its Saturday game against Bartlett. The host Maroons, held to 2 hits during the first 4 frames, plated 5 run in the fifth and sixth innings. But the effort was not enough as the Hawks responded with 5 runs of their own to take a 9-5 Upstate Eight Conference Valley win.

Bartlett starting pitcher Tyler Yang baffled Elgin batters in the first 4 innings. The junior right-hander, who earned the win, struck out 7, issued no walks and gave up only two singles.

"Before this, I was struggling a little bit with the curve ball and the slider, but today they finally came around," said Yang. "I've been working fastball, change-up usually but today all 4 pitches were working so I think it went a lot better from the get-go."

Elgin outfielder Cameron Jackson changed all that when he led off in the fifth inning with the Maroons trailing, 4-0. He drilled Yang's first pitch to the right center field fence for a double.

"He was smart. I was going usually fastball first pitch," Yang said. "He realized it and jumped on it."

Jackson scored on Payton Reynolds' single to left. Reynolds crossed the plate on John Fortmann's groundout, cutting the Hawks' lead to 4-2.

The Hawks widened the margin to 7-2 in the top of the sixth when relief pitcher Carlos Esparza gave up six singles in the frame that scored 3 runs.

Elgin (4-19, 2-12) rallied again in its half of the sixth. Ryan Sharko replaced Yang on the hill and faced Jackson with 2 runners on base. After working the count to 3-1, the junior hit the next pitch over the right field fence for a 3-run homer, pulling Elgin back within 7-5.

"He threw the ball high and outside," said Jackson of the home run pitch. "That's one of the pitches I have been struggling with all year."

"His approach of taking it to the opposite field a few times today was nice to see," said Elgin coach Dave Foerster. "He's a key part of our offense and I am pleased with his day today."

Bartlett (11-11, 6-7) responded with 2 more runs in the seventh for the final score.

"It was a good ballgame," said Bartlett coach Devin Rosen. "They battled back. They had no quit in them."

The third spot in the lineup was productive one for the Hawks. Scott Ruedel, who started as the team's third hitter, knocked out 2 doubles in the first and second innings. He was stranded in the first when Elgin starting pitcher Kyle Coates, who took the loss, retired the next 2 batters to end the inning.

Ruedel's second two-bagger plated 3 of Bartlett's 4 runs in the second inning.

Sharko, who replaced Ruedel in the lineup, contributed to the Hawks' sixth inning rally. His single scored the first run and he scored the second run on Jake Flint's single.