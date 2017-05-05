Breaking News Bar
 
5/5/2017

Wolves go on scoring spree in win over Griffins

Daily Herald News Services

The Chicago Wolves raced out to a three-goal lead and responded to a challenge with four third-period goals to earn a 7-3 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night at Allstate Arena.

Defensemen Petteri Lindbohm, Jake Walman and Vince Dunn and forwards Brett Sterling, Mackenzie MacEachern, Tage Thompson and Andrew Agozzino delivered goals for the top-seeded Wolves in the Central Division Finals of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Wolves built a 3-0 lead in the opening period, but the Griffins rallied to trail 3-2 after 40 minutes. After the teams exchanged goals early in the third period, the Wolves took over as MacEachern jammed home a puck, Agozzino stole a pass by Griffins goaltender Jared Coreau to score a short-handed goal and Dunn added a power-play goal.

Ville Husso (4-3) stopped 28 shots to earn the win while Coreau (4-1) had 24 saves in the Griffins' first loss of this postseason.

Forwards Wade Megan and Scooter Vaughan and defenseman James Wisniewski rejoined the Wolves lineup after missing time due to injuries.

The Wolves and Griffins meet for Game 3 at 6 p.m. Saturday in Grand Rapids. The game will be streamed on AHLLive.com.

