Softball: Barrington's McMahon blanks Palatine 3-0

Barrington junior Catherine McMahon ran her record to 15-1 by tossing a 5-hitter with 4 strikeouts in a 3-0 shutout over visiting Palatine in the Mid-Suburban West on Friday.

The Fillies raised their overall record to 24-1 and improved to 12-0 in the West, 2 games ahead of Conant (10-2) with four to play.

Barrington scored once in the second, third and fourth innings as Julia Kozar (2-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI), Carly Kordich (2-for-3, 1 run) and Kendall Peterson (2-for-3, 1 run) led the offense which also received a double from Rachel Krzysko.

Freshman Rhiann Dick (6-5) struck out four in a complete game performance and also had one of the 5 hits for the Pirates (18-6, 9-3), who are 3 games back of Barrington. Maddie Craver, Brooke Bauer Anna Selleck and Grace Seiffert had the other hits for Palatine.

Junior catcher Abbey Jacobsen flew out three times, ending her school-record 28-game hitting streak which dated back to the last four games of the 2016 season. She'd broken the record of Erin Lernihan (23 in a row in 2004).

Fremd 10, Schaumburg 4: Junior Nikki Kehoe (7-3) struck out two in 5 innings and Hannah Ban went the final two innings and also belted a homer for Fremd (14-5, 9-3), which is 3 games out of first place in the MSL West.

Lexi D'Ambrosio (3-for-4, doubles) and Becca Uhrich (2-for-5, double) were multiple hitters for the Vikes.

Reagan Schneider, Jess Mazur, Anne Marie O'Sullivan (2 RBI), Anna Freveletti (RBI) and Grace Stevens also had hits for Fremd.

Kaiden Jackson, Michelle Birkholz (RBI), Cate Poplar (2 RBI), Micaela Encarnacion, Natalie Napier, Janalee Lyke and Summer Schulz had the hits for Schaumburg (9-10, 7-5) which pulled off a 1-3-2-6 triple play.

Conant 24, Hoffman Estates 1 (5 inn): Makenna McCarthy (5-for-5, 6 RBI, 4 runs, home run, 2 doubles), Morgan Bihun (5-for-5, 5 RBI, home run 2 doubles), Maddy Meier (4-for-5, 2 RBI, 3 runs), Carly Rossdeutcher (3-for-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI, 2 doubles), Jackie Burchfield (3-for-4, 4 RBI, 3 runs, homer run, double) and Paige Nallen (2-for-5, 2 RBI, double) were multiple hitters in Conant's 25-hit attack.

Jackie Carlucci (7-2) struck out 10 while tossing a 3-hitter for the Cougars (17-4, 10-2), who trail Barrington by Barrington by two games in the MSL West.

Hoffman freshman pitcher Emily Grossi belted a home run while teammates Brandi Ballentine and Jenny Camiliere had the other hits for the Hawks (3-16, 2-10).

Hersey 8, Wheeling 1: Sophomore Sarah Bailitz (6-1) threw a 6-hitter with 8 strikeouts and no walks as Hersey improved to 16-6 and 7-5 in the MSL East.

Leading the Huskies' offense were Maddie Flynn (2-for-4), Hannah Graff (2-for-3, 2 runs, double), Katie Wingerter (triple, 2 RBI) and Jackie Bednar (double, RBI).

Veronica Petzold (3-for-3, 1 run) led the offense for Wheeling (2-17, 0-12), which received 1 hit apiece from Nikki Ferraro, Olivia Walker and Dakota Medrano. Freshman pitcher Emmie LaCaeyse struck out seven.

Elk Grove 17, Prospect 5 (5 inn.): The visiting Grenadiers exploded for 9 runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Senior Kylie Thomsen went 2-for-4 with 2 home runs and was the winning pitcher (3 strikeouts, no walks) for Elk Grove (18-6, 7-5) which remained in a tie for first with Hersey in the MSL East.

Other top hitters for the Grens were Katia Pendowski (2-for-4), Keeley Cronin (2-for-4, double), Haley Itzenthaler (3-for-5, 3 doubles) and Sabra Morton (3-for-4, home run).

Alex Kanter belted a home run for the Knights, who were led on offense by Cate Meersman (2-for-3), Alyssa Cacini (2-for-3) and Lauren Caldrone (2-for-3).