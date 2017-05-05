Jackson: Need more citizens to step up

Have you ever wondered why Skokie Lagoon went from a red-hot fishery when first revived and re-constructed to a mere memory of how it used to be?

Is there a part of your brain that tells you something is drastically wrong with the Fox Chain's walleye population? Those 6- to 10-pound walleyes had been the target of anglers on Pistakee Lake for years. The same held as a close second for Petite Lake, but few ice fishermen felt an obligation to drill holes and spread out at least 50 tip-ups.

Wherever I go in this state, I'm usually able to catch some rumors as to how Joe Blow was able to take home 55-gallon drums loaded with fish that are assigned specific limits and sizes in the state.

I gladly admit I've been somewhat obsessed and "barking" a lot about area poachers and others who have helped ruin our forest preserve ponds and other lakes now garbage-strewn throughout remote sections of woods.

And then, like a bolt out of the sky, I came across Stephen Kohn, co-founder of the National Whistle Blower Center.

Whistle blowers have been around for ages, especially when they crawl out from the dark corners of political oppression. Some have lost their jobs after exposing the bad guys. The National Whistle Blower Center came about as a quasi-legal entity to protect the brave souls.

Kohn was a guest on many nationally televised shows to explain how his organization works, especially in third-world countries. He recently was a guest on my Sunday morning outdoor radio show.

"We go after the animal poachers, the ones who profit from skins and ivory," he said. "We've also gone after large corporations through lawsuits as well."

Kohn told me "in other areas of the economy where whistle blower reward laws have been implemented, the results have been phenomenally successful, leading to record criminal and civil cash recoveries."

I have read many reports about California, Florida, Louisiana and Texas game wardens making arrests in area-wide game and fish sting operations while working alone and as partners with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Retired attorney Daniel K. told me we need more people to step forward and provide evidence of wrong doing to agencies that make arrests.

Even without a presence of the Global Whistle Blower group here, Illinois and other neighboring state conservation officers make occasional arrests for poaching violations. But the biggest problem is having enough officers to do more than just an adequate job of enforcement.

Once again I'll plead my case that elected officials in Illinois need to see fishing and hunting as major cash cows and they must realize that poaching only benefits the crooks and thieves.

Kohn told me he expects to have an area branch of his organization established here in the near future.

Anyone willing to step up and spill the beans?

