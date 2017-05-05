Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 5/5/2017 7:12 PM

Cubs' Contreras fine after Castro collision

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said he was OK Friday after a home-plate collision with former teammate Starlin Castro.

    Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said he was OK Friday after a home-plate collision with former teammate Starlin Castro.
    Associated Press

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras took a jolt in the sixth inning of Friday's 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

Contreras was run into and hit high by former teammate Starlin Castro as Castro tried to score on a flyball to right fielder Jason Heyward. Contreras tagged Castro for the double play and held on to the ball, but he did hit the ground.

"Once the throw was made, I put all my focus on the throw, and I didn't expect (Castro) to come around," Contreras said. "It's baseball. Those things are going to happen once in awhile. It wasn't intentional. I'm good. He asked me how I was feeling. I said, 'I'm good. I'm good.'"

Castro (.367) had 2 hits, making him the first American League player this year to reach 40 hits.

Grimm out, Pena up:

The Cubs attempted to shore up their bullpen Friday. They optioned right-hander Justin Grimm to Class AAA Iowa and recalled righty Felix Pena Iowa.

Grimm was 1-0 with a 7.30 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP in 12 games. Pena pitched in 11 games for the Cubs last year.

The Cubs had to make extensive use of their bullpen in the four-game series against the Phillies, including Thursday's 13-inning game.

"That was a really good serious and a really difficult series," said manager Joe Maddon. "The Phillies, we were talking about it yesterday, played extremely well. All three hard-fought wins. A lot of utilization of the bullpen. We had to do something. So Grimmer's the guy. He was really, really understanding and good of it. He'll be back relatively soon, hopefully. But in the meantime, we just had to do something."

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account