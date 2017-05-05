Cubs' Contreras fine after Castro collision

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said he was OK Friday after a home-plate collision with former teammate Starlin Castro. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras took a jolt in the sixth inning of Friday's 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

Contreras was run into and hit high by former teammate Starlin Castro as Castro tried to score on a flyball to right fielder Jason Heyward. Contreras tagged Castro for the double play and held on to the ball, but he did hit the ground.

"Once the throw was made, I put all my focus on the throw, and I didn't expect (Castro) to come around," Contreras said. "It's baseball. Those things are going to happen once in awhile. It wasn't intentional. I'm good. He asked me how I was feeling. I said, 'I'm good. I'm good.'"

Castro (.367) had 2 hits, making him the first American League player this year to reach 40 hits.

Grimm out, Pena up:

The Cubs attempted to shore up their bullpen Friday. They optioned right-hander Justin Grimm to Class AAA Iowa and recalled righty Felix Pena Iowa.

Grimm was 1-0 with a 7.30 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP in 12 games. Pena pitched in 11 games for the Cubs last year.

The Cubs had to make extensive use of their bullpen in the four-game series against the Phillies, including Thursday's 13-inning game.

"That was a really good serious and a really difficult series," said manager Joe Maddon. "The Phillies, we were talking about it yesterday, played extremely well. All three hard-fought wins. A lot of utilization of the bullpen. We had to do something. So Grimmer's the guy. He was really, really understanding and good of it. He'll be back relatively soon, hopefully. But in the meantime, we just had to do something."