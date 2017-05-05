Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 5/6/2017 12:27 AM

Boys track: WW South ends up as county's best

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Wheaton North's Joey Simon stays ahead of the pack to win the 800 meter run during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Wheaton North's Joey Simon stays ahead of the pack to win the 800 meter run during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • York's Cal Widener wins the shot put during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      York's Cal Widener wins the shot put during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbard North's Jace James wins the 110 meter hurdles during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Glenbard North's Jace James wins the 110 meter hurdles during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Wheaton North's Tyler Johnson throws the shot during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Wheaton North's Tyler Johnson throws the shot during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Park's Dan Spejcher eyes his long jump landing during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Lake Park's Dan Spejcher eyes his long jump landing during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbard South's Conner Howard performs his long jump during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Glenbard South's Conner Howard performs his long jump during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville North's Doug Howard performs his long jump during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Naperville North's Doug Howard performs his long jump during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Montini Catholic's Max May eyes his long jump landing during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Montini Catholic's Max May eyes his long jump landing during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Waubonsie Valley's Richie Puls throws the discus during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Waubonsie Valley's Richie Puls throws the discus during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Bartlett's Nick Kirstein throws the discus during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Bartlett's Nick Kirstein throws the discus during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • York's Charlie Kern anchors the final leg of the 4 x 800 meter relay for a first place finish during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      York's Charlie Kern anchors the final leg of the 4 x 800 meter relay for a first place finish during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbard North's Greg Newsome anchors a first place finish in the 4 x 100 meter relay during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Glenbard North's Greg Newsome anchors a first place finish in the 4 x 100 meter relay during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • York's Tim Stevenson catches his breath after winning the boys 3200 meter run during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      York's Tim Stevenson catches his breath after winning the boys 3200 meter run during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Park's Jason Joda anchors the final leg of the 4 x 800 meter relay for a second-place finish during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Lake Park's Jason Joda anchors the final leg of the 4 x 800 meter relay for a second-place finish during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • York's Tim Stevenson, right, sets a pace over Wheaton North's Connor Zydek, left, to win the boys 3200 meter run during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      York's Tim Stevenson, right, sets a pace over Wheaton North's Connor Zydek, left, to win the boys 3200 meter run during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Wheaton Warrenville South's Cedric Rowzee, left, battles Montini Catholic's Mitch West, right, in the 100 meter dash during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.

      Wheaton Warrenville South's Cedric Rowzee, left, battles Montini Catholic's Mitch West, right, in the 100 meter dash during the 85th Annual Boys Track DuPage County Championships held at Lake Park High School.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Dave Oberhelman
 
 

A tight 1,600-meter race had nine runners contending with 300 meters left, and four different leaders over one-lap increments.

Lake Park's Colin Kirkham took out the pack, eclipsed by West Chicago's Danny McComb with a strong second quarter. Wheaton North's Justin Ostrem took control after 800 meters, but competition fueled Waubonsie Valley's Wes York to win in 4 minutes, 25.31 seconds.

"Man, I love track," York said.

There was lots to love at the 85th running of the DuPage County Meet at Lake Park's East Campus on Friday.

Like the 1,600, several teams had a taste at the top. Wheaton Warrenville South kept plugging away, past Glenbard North and York to capture the county title with 101 points to York's 86 and the Panthers' 69.5.

"We're a team-first program. We believe what's best for the team is best for everybody," said Tigers coach Chris Arthurs, who got late thunder from pole vault winner Tom Ansiel, Ashton Jones in triple jump, Erik Stubner in high jump and 1,600 relay winners Trent Schweitzer, Dan Schricker, Nate Guerreiro and Joe Zubak.

Every team earned a positive -- the push to third in the 800 by Willowbrook's Casey King, Naperville North's Kris Heinz matching his 6-foot-5 personal best in high jump, Glenbard South's Conner Howard taking third in long jump, Naperville Central's Omarr Roberts and John Webb going 2-3 in discus.

West Chicago coach Paul McLeland didn't remember the last third-place county finish by a Wildcats 400-meter relay -- Jack Reynolds, Zenen Cardenas, Jimmy Mackintos and C.J. Griffin -- and he's coached the team 27 years.

In the 800 Wheaton North's Joey Simon responded to the kick by friendly foe Kyle Thompson, improving to 3-0 this season against the WW South senior with each under 1 minute, 57 seconds.

"Every race so far we've run together we've worked real well together, and we've 'PR'd each time," Simon said.

Montini's Mitch West doesn't see these teams much. He wins when he does. For a second straight year the Navy-bound senior won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

"Today is a confidence booster, probably," West said. "I haven't won a lot of races that I should have."

Glenbard North's Jace James was a three-event winner, in the 400 relay and both 110 and 300 hurdles. His 110 time of 14.19 seconds is a personal record.

"That's the best race I've run in my whole career," he said. "I got into a rhythm. It was the best I've felt all year before a meet, and it paid off."

Lake Park, which placed fourth with 62 points, saw Danny Spejcher swoop in to claim long jump at 21 feet, 8¾ inches, joining Lancers triple-jump winner Solomon Sangobowale to, as Spejcher said, put "another in the books."

Lake Park missed a probable 18-20 points since thrower Chago Basso is competing downstate with the Lancers math team. That opened the door for Waubonsie Valley's Richie Puls in discus and York's Cal Widener to win shot put, at 56-3½. Four of Widener's six throws surpassed 55 feet.

"I knew coming in I was probably going to be second place because Chago was here," said Widener, who will throw at Belmont. "But when he wasn't here I was like, wow, I can do this, I could be the leader in DuPage County right now."

York junior Charlie Kern got praised by his father and coach, also Charlie, for answering Cardenas' challenge in the 400 run, going under 50 seconds for the first time to win in 49.97.

"You responded -- and you broke 50 for the first time," said father to son.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account