Softball: R-B reverses result against IC Catholic Prep

Back on April 18 IC Catholic Prep handed Riverside-Brookfield a 12-2 defeat.

The Bulldogs were a much different softball team Thursday.

Winning for the eighth time in its past nine contests, R-B pounded out 11 hits in a 9-2 win over the Knights in Riverside.

The Bulldogs (18-7) remained in a tie for first place in the Metro Suburban Conference Blue Division with a 5-3 mark, while IC fell a game back.

"Team chemistry is definitely the thing we've got going on," R-B coach Doug Schultz said. "They are having fun with each other and are working hard when we get some practice time. They are hungry to win, our program hasn't had a conference championship since '09."

As for the visitors, they were playing their first game without freshman first baseman and cleanup hitter Allesandra Eccardt, who broke her wrist in Tuesday's 13-2 win against Illiana Christian.

"It was ugly," IC coach Frank Reaber said. "We had to move everyone around (because of the injury)."

IC (12-9) actually jumped out to an early advantage after Kaitlyn Falduto led off with a double, one of her two in the game, and came around to score on a single. But the Bulldogs answered with two runs in the bottom half of the first and a single tally in the second.

Josie Lytton sliced the deficit in half with a long home run to center in the fourth, but Amanda Martinez answered with a 2-run shot for the home team. A sacrifice fly and a bases-clearing double accounted for the final margin.

"I believe 7 of their 9 runs scored after there were two outs," Reaber said, "and that is unacceptable. It is what it is, I'm not going to dwell on one game. But we need to be a little more focused and aggressive."

Nora Dachota pitched a complete game for R-B, striking out five. Kayla Faber-Cournane threw all six innings for IC.