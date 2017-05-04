Baseball: Wheaton North gives Neuqua Valley first loss of season

Wheaton North 1,
Neuqua Valley 0:
Jon Vesevick pitched a 1-hitter with 5 strikeouts and a walk for the Falcons (12-10, 10-5), who handed Neuqua Valley (24-1-1, 15-1) its first loss of the season. Wheaton North scored the game's lone run on a sixth-inning error in the DuPage Valley game. Neuqua Valley's James Kulak went the distance while allowing 4 hits.
Metea Valley 3,
Lake Park 2:
After the Lancers (8-12, 4-10) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 12th inning, Metea Valley (10-12, 7-10) won the DuPage Valley game with 2 runs in the bottom of the inning. Mitch Reyes scored the game-winning run on Mike Varzino's bunt. Jake Kmiecik was the winning pitcher in relief. Jarod Pankau went 3-for-5 for Lake Park.
Montini 6,
St. Joseph 0:
Winning pitcher Ben Steiner pitched 6 innings of 1-hit ball, and also drove in 2 runs for the Broncos (12-11, 7-6) in their Chicago Catholic League win.
St. Francis 6,
Loyola 4:
The Spartans (8-13, 9-8) won in the Chicago Catholic League as Nolan Pechan and Tim Sullivan both homered. Connor Cummings picked up the win and Sullivan got the save.
Glenbard East 6,
West Chicago 2:
The Rams (16-10, 9-4) scored 4 runs in the first inning of their Upstate Eight Valley victory. Winning pitcher Nathan Bertuca scattered 3 hits in 4 innings. Matt Dall had 2 hits for West Chicago (4-16, 3-10).
York 10,
Hinsdale Central 3:
Joey Chiappetta and Ryan Ross each had 2 hits and 2 RBI as the Dukes (18-6, 9-5) evened the West Suburban Silver series. Jake Hadawi was the winning pitcher. Andrew Zapka homered for Hinsdale Central (13-6, 6-3).
Wheaton Academy 3,
Timothy Christian 0:
Complete-game winner Kellen Mitchell needed only 85 pitches for the Warriors (6-10), striking out four and walking two. Mitchell also went 3-for-3 with an RBI while Payton Sowa went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI.
Waubonsie Valley 3,
Moline 2:
A wild pitch scored Chris Ralph with the winning run for the Warriors (14-10) in the bottom of the eighth. Pete Sondag got the win with 3 scoreless innings of relief. Nick Lamoso had 2 RBI.