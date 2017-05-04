Badminton: Perfect sectional showing from Fremd

The Mid-Suburban League badminton champs will be well represented at next week's state tournament.

Fremd, getting a singles victory from freshman Kellie Liu and a runner-up effort from sophomore Jenny Li, sent its full lineup through in rolling to the team sectional championship on its own courts Thursday.

The Vikes finished with 18 points; Addison Trail was second with 8 and Schaumburg placed third at 5.5.

Also advancing for Fremd coach Bob Hanson's team were the winning doubles team of Hannah Chen and Sharon Wu, and the runner-up tandem of Kate Bodensteiner and Jasmine Caro.

Schaumburg's doubles team of Evelina Kozyra and Hannah Wang advanced with a fourth-place finish.

at Palatine: The host Pirates claimed a sectional title in dominant fashion, totaling 17.5 points to easily outdistance second place DeKalb (7.5).

In singles, Palatine junior Rose Clement was a winner and sophmore Lily Morris placed third.

In doubles, Palatine's Samantha Ortiz and Kamila Czyszczon defeated their teammates Sophia Kics and Glenda Arreola- Sanchez for top honors.

at Lake Park: The host Lancers took top team honors, with Elk Grove taking third and advancing two singles entrants to state.

Junior Julie Bautista placed third and sophomore teammate Lauren Oda was fourth.

at Buffalo Grove: The MSL's runner-up will send a full contingent to state after a winning team effort in the sectional hosted by the Bison.

Buffalo Grove finished with 16 points to better Glenbrook South (12) and third-place Maine West (9.5).

Megan Gamber and Katie Jarosz topped teammates Gabby Yordanova and Sarah Katz for the top doubles finish. In singles, Emma Boyd was second and Claire McLoone was fourth.

Maine West will be represented at state by doubles team Brooke Gorski/Megan Kalinowski, which placed third.

at Hoffman Estates: Conant got a runner-up singles finish from Burcin Asilturk and a third-place singles finish from Sunaina Addanki to edge the host Hawks for the team title.

The Cougars amassed 12.5 points, with Hoffman Estates finishing at 10.5.

Bhavana Bheem and Divya Gudur added a fourth-place doubles finish for Conant.

Hoffman Estates' state competitors were both in doubles, where Saadiqa Hafiz and Ena Rizvic were sectional champs and Jane Chun and Priyanka Patel took third.

Barrington will be represented at state by the doubles team of Vivian Xu and Ariana O'Connell, who placed second.

at Stevenson: Prospect took second (12) and Hersey was third (8) as the host Patriots rolled to a seventh straight sectional title with 18 points.

Prospect state advancers were Serena Zhang (third in singles) and Katie Cooper/Catherine Meredith (third) and Colleen Stanford/Katherine Ponzi (fourth).