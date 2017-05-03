Softball: South Elgin holds off Bartlett

South Elgin built a 7-2 lead and held on for a 7-5 Upstate Eight Conference Valley Division win over Bartlett on Wednesday. Geneva Pullman pitched a complete game for the Storm (12-10, 6-3), getting plenty of offensive support from Alissa Hargett (3-4, 3 RBI), McKayla Timmons (HR, 2 RBI), Mariah Spivey (2-4, RBI), GraceAnne Aldred (2-3) and Brynn Warrick (2-3, RBI). Amber Pagan went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI, and Elyse Hickey and Danielle Kleeman both had 2 hits for the Hawks (16-8-1, 7-5).

Batavia 7, St. Charles North 1: Allison Bahlmann went 4-for-4 and Jaelen Lisberg was 3-for-4 leading Batavia to a victory over St. Charles North, giving the Bulldogs (12-10, 7-5 in the Upstate Eight) a season sweep. Rachael Lovestrand pitched the first 4 innings for the win while Kaylan Waldron allowed just 1 hit and no runs while striking out three over the final 3 innings. Lovestrand added 2 hits; Ali Moberg led St. Charles North with 2 hits and its only RBI.

West Aurora 15, East Aurora 3: West Aurora (23-4, 12-0) banged out 13 hits led by Gabi Nilles (3-for-5), Savannah Swayze (3-for-4), Sophia Delgado (3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Faith Pokryfke (1-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI). Emma Boland homered and drove in 3 runs.

Kaneland 5, Morris 3: The Knights (16-8-1, 8-1) kept rolling through the Northern Illinois Big XII East, taking a 2-game lead over Morris with 4 games to go. Aly Jesionowski tossed 6 shutout innings giving up just 3 hits. Morgan Weber homered, Lexi Abruzzo was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Donatela Sommesi went 1-for-1 and scored twice, and Hailey Roach tripled and drove in 2 runs.

Huntley 10, Jacobs 0: The Red Raiders (18-4, 11-0) rolled behind Tiffany Giese's 4-hit shutout. Sofia Tenuta homered, and Jacquelyn Dorin and Caitlin Brown both doubled. Dorin and Brown both had 2 hits as did Taylor Pacana.

Hampshire 12, Crystal Lake Central 6: The Whip-Purs (17-7, 9-3 in the FVC) won their eighth straight thanks to another big game from Delaney Rummell who went 2-for-4 with a home run, 4 runs and 2 RBI. Gwen Malecke was 3-for-5 with 2 runs and 2 RBI, and Emily Egger also had 2 hits. Egger pitched the first 6 innings and all 6 runs she allowed were unearned. She struck out five.

Cary-Grove 2, Dundee-Crown 1: Taylor Langguth held the Chargers (13-10, 5-7 in the Fox Valley Conference) to 4 hits including a home run to Claire Weeks. She didn't walk a batter. Sydney Ruggles fanned nine for the Chargers and gave up 3 hits including a pair to Katy Wierczorek. The Trojans improved to 3-14, 3-8.

St. Edward 18, Timothy Christian 1: Already ahead 9-1, the Green Wave (8-15) scored 9 runs in the fourth for the quick win. Jessy Kramp and Ashley Miller both homered, combining to go 5-for-5 with 7 RBI. Jackie Boyston (2-3, 3 RBI, 3 runs), Emily Stapay (1-1, 3 runs, 2 RBI), Devyn Ernst (2-3, 3 RBI) and Lindsey Mauritzen (2-4) all had big days at the plate. Kramp had 9 strikeouts in her 5 innings in the circle.

Westminster Christian 6, Willows Academy 3: Kristen Mason struck out 11 for the Warriors (7-6-1), and she also homered and scored 2 runs. Sarah Schmitt, Drew Randazzo and Kaylee Johnson all had 2 hits.

Aurora Christian 16, Luther North 3: Noelle Chaney had 4 hits including a pair of doubles. The Eagles (7-6) had 15 hits in the game including 2 each for Tori Henning, Janae Holloway, and Skylar Epstein. Epstein also drove in 3 runs. Raeann Holloway pitched the final 3 innings allowing just an unearned run.

Aurora Central Catholic 13, Fenton 0: Danielle Brown tossed a no-hitter, striking out 12 in 5 innings. She also went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI. Alheia Valazquez homered, doubled and drove in 3 runs, Isabell Gonzalez had 2 hits and 3 RBI, and Bridget Butler went 3-for-3 with 2 runs and 2 RBI.