Softball: Fremd blanks Elk Grove

hello

Fremd juniors Nikki Kehoe and Jess Mazur combined to shut out defending Mid-Suburban League East champion Elk Grove 7-0 in Wednesday's MSL crossover betweeen two of the top softball teams in the West and East divisions.

Winning pitcher Kehoe (6-3) struck out two in the first 3⅔ innings and Mazur (4-1) recorded 3 strikeouts in the final 3⅓ innings.

Mazur sparked the offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run and 2 doubles while Becca Uhrich was 2-for-4 with a home run and a 2-run single.

Reagan Schneider, Lexi D'Ambrosio, Anne Marie O'Sullivan, Grace Stevens and Hannah Ban also had hits for the host Vikings (12-5, 7-3) who trail Barrington (10-0) and Conant (9-2) in the MSL West.

Elk Grove senior Haley Itzenthaler continued her hot bat by going 2-for 4 with a double while Keeley Cronin was 2-for-3 and Grens pitcher Kylie Thomsen had a double.

Alexa Fontanetta and Sabra Morton also had hits for EG (17-6, 6-5), which trails Hersey (15-5, 6-4) by a half-game in the MSL East

Palatine 10, Prospect 3: Grace Seiffert celebrated her 17th birthday by matching her uniform number (3) with hits. The Pirates junior went 3-for-4 with a double while her classmate Sarah Grossman (9-1) struck out 12 and tossed a 3-hitter in the MSL crossover.

Other multiple hitters for host Palatine (17-5, 8-2) were Maddie Craver (2-for-4, RBI, 1 run), Grace Huff (1-for-4, double, 2 RBI), Rhiann Dick (2-for-3, double, 3 RBI). Brittany Padden (1-for-2, double, 2 walks, 1 run) also sparked the Pirates' offense against Prospect (9-8, 4-6).

Grossman reached 100 strikeouts in relief appearance last Friday and currently has 115.

"Sarah was really on today," said Pirates asistant coach Kristen Proffitt. "She had good command and she was hitting her spots. Everyone could tell she was on her game right away, and it was nice that our offense put up some early runs to give her extra confidence on the mound. Our pitchers have been doing a great job of working as a team to give us the best chances all season and to keep fresh arms on the mound."

Barrington 12, Wheeling 1 (5 inn.): Barrington junior Sarah Hoppe ran her record to 4-0 by tossing a 1-hitter with 10 strikeouts. The only hit she gave up was to leadoff batter Nikki Ferraro, who hit the second pitch of the game over the left-center field fence to give Wheeling (2-15, 0-10) a quick 1-0 advantage.

Hoppe's catcher Abbey Jacobsen belted a home run and double while going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI. Other multiple hitters for the Fillies were Tachel Krzysko (3-for-4, 3 RBI), Rachel Mori (2-for-3, RBI), Carly Kordich (2-for-4, 2 doubles), Kendall Peterson (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Haley Luczak (double).

Hoffman Estates 4, Rolling Meadows 1: Two days after suffering a bruised ankle when she was hit by a pitch, freshman Emily Grossi was a big hit.

Not only did she throw 3-hitter with 2 strikeouts, Grossi (3-for-3, 3 RBI) belted her second homer of the season and her ninth and tenth doubles to help lead the Hawks (3-15, 2-9) over the visiting Mustangs (6-18, 1-9).

Mary Bean also homered for Hoffman while Brandi Ballentien went 2-for-3.

Elizabeth Elkins went 2-for-3 for Meadows.

Schaumburg 13, Buffalo Grove 3 (6 inn): Kaiden Jackson (4-for-4), Michelle Birkholz (3-for-4, double, RBI), Cate Poplar (3-for-5, 2 RBI), Natalie Napier (3-for-4, RBI), Janalee Lyke (2-for-4, RBI) and Talia Torosian (2-for-3 double, RBI). Other hits were contributed by Michaela Encarnacion (2 RBI), Brittney Butt (2 RBI), Summer Schulz (RBI) and Alex Cook.

Senior Taylor Budrovic threw a 5-hitter to improve to 4-3 for Schaumburg (8-9, 6-4).

Katie Fontanetta, Grace Gran (double), Jasmine Avalos (2 RBI), Hannah Young (RBI) and Jackie Bickhaus had the hits for Buffalo Grove (11-11, 3-7).

Vernon Hills 9, Maine West 6: Gabrielle Demma (2-for-3 double), Anne Lipinski (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Bridget Chritsiansen (2-for-4, 2 RBI, double) were mulitple hitters for Maine West (9-10, 3-2) in the CSL North game. Warriors freshman pitcher Jessica Steingard struck out four.

Marian Catholic 14, St. Viator 5: Cam VanValkenburg had 3 hits, including a double for the Lions in the ESCC contest. The Spartans scored in every inning except the fourth. Nicole Ardito, Grace Kaiser and Aryana Ziakas each had 2 hits for Viator (9-7).