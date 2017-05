Girls soccer: St. Edward earns shutout win

Madison Knott scored 4 goals and had an assist Wednesday to lead the St. Edward girls soccer team to a 7-0 nonconference win over Rockford Christian Life.

Rachel Hicks, Katie Ellsworth and Maddie Ellsworth each added goals for the Green Wave (7-11-2). Madalynn Duffy had 3 assists and Hicks added 1.

Mariel Franco (0 saves) and Ellys Stasinski (2 saves) shared time in the net for St. Edward.