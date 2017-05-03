Baseball: Lundgren's 1-hitter lifts Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove senior starter John Lundgren limited visiting Rolling Meadows to 1 single as the Mid-Suburban East baseball co-leaders rolled to an 11-1 victory in 5 innings on Wednesday.

Lundgren struck out seven and walked one as the Bison improved to 19-1-1 overall.

Buffalo Grove and Prospect remain tied for the MSL East lead at 9-1.

Carter Gledhill, Mike Gran, Chase Marsh and Zach Fricke each doubled for the Bison. Fricke finished 3-for-3; he and Gran both drove in 2 runs. Leo Rule and Marsh had 2 hits apiece.

Rolling Meadows (4-15, 2-9) got its hit from Justin Thompson.

Barrington 2, Palatine 0: Ryan Loutos was dominant on the mound for the host Broncos, tossing a complete game 2-hitter with 6 strikeouts and no walks.

Barrington (20-6, 10-0) also got some more breathing room in the MSL West race, as Palatine (12-11, 6-4) is its nearest challenger for the lead.

Sean Davis put the Broncos ahead for good with a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

Pirates starter Jack Grochowski allowed 3 hits and 7 walks with 4 strikeouts in 5 innings.

Prospect 12, Wheeling 2: Ben Courtney tossed 5 innings of 3-hit ball with 5 strikeouts, and the visiting Knights had plenty of power in the batting order.

Grant Whitebloom homered and finished 3-for-3 with a pair of walks and 4 RBI, and Ryan Howe doubled twice for the East Division co-leaders.

Richie Baczek, Grant Zellmer and Ryan Roggeman had doubles for Prospect (12-8, 8-1).

Kyle Bullock and Jack Splett accounted for the scoring for Wheeling (9-12, 5-5) with solo homers.

Hoffman Estates 11, Schaumburg 10: The visiting Hawks trailed 7-5 after the fourth inning, but scored 3 runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to earn a road win in the MSL West.

Nick Grybos and Jim Kliver both homered for the Hawks (6-11, 5-5). Kliver drove in 2 runs, while Grybos also had a double and finished 3-for-5 with 5 RBI.

Other big hitters for Hoffman Estates included Dylan Bloom (2-for-4, 2 RBI) and Lucas Barnes (2-for-5); Jon Keller drew a pair of walks and scored 3 runs.

Schaumburg (5-16, 0-10) had plenty of productive hitters as well. Tommie Larsen finished 3-for-5 with a homer, and Jack Lancaster was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI. Kolby Miller doubled; Miller, Ruan Sakamoto and Vinnie Kandefer each had 2 hits.

Elk Grove 7, Hersey 3: The host Grenadiers topped the Huskies for the second straight day as cleanup hitter Ryne Singsank finished 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and 2 RBI.

The game was tied at 3 after the fifth inning, but Elk Grove (11-11, 6-5) broke it open with a 4-run sixth.

Nick Hofmann, Joe Lopez, Zach Schwartz and Ryan Uehara had doubles as starter Joe Leone (5 IP, 1 earned run) and reliever Joe Lopez (2 IP, 2H, save) combined to limit Hersey's run production.

Leadoff man Tyler Haffey finished 3-for-4 with a double for Hersey (6-15-1, 2-8). Christian Rodriguez doubled and drove in 2 runs.

Fremd 10, Conant 0: The visiting Vikings were clinging to a 1-0 lead until the sixth inning, when they erupted for 8 runs.

Zach Goodman had a double and 2 RBI for Fremd (10-11, 5-5). Connor Giusti finished 2-for-4 and drove in 3 runs, which also had 2-hit efforts from Luke Seidel, Alec Honickel and Nate Hill.

Eric Bennes pitched 6 shutout innings for Fremd, allowing just 2 walks 2 singles, and Fremd's Mitchell Schroll pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Mason Sykes had a pair of hits for Conant (7-15, 2-8).

Deerfield 7, Maine West 2: Nick Stone doubled for the host Warriors (6-14), who were limited to a total of 4 hits in a Central Suburban North setback.

Marian Catholic 8, St. Viator 1: The visiting Spartans produced 8 hits, drew 5 walks and took advantage of 3 Lions errors in East Suburban Catholic Conference play.

Casey Kmet and Cole Kmet (triple) both finished with 2 hits for St. Viator (12-11).