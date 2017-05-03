Baseball: Gomez, South Elgin blank Bartlett

Nate Gomez scattered 7 hits with 4 strikeouts and 3 walks Wednesday as South Elgin downed Bartlett 3-0 in an Upstate Eight Valley baseball game.

Nathan Smith drove in 2 runs for the Storm (13-3, 11-1) while Cameron Kovanda had 2 hits, Jack Watkins also had an RBI.

Joey Allen had 2 hits for Bartlett (10-10, 5-6).

West Aurora 10, East Aurora 0: Dustin Tomas (2 hits, 2 RBI), David Woods (RBI) and Charlie Griswold (2 hits, 3 RBI) each had doubles for West Aurora (5-16, 5-9) in its UEC Valley win. Aric Johnson (2 hits) and Josh Adam (RBI) also contributed. Alberto Martinez picked up the win, allowing 1 hit with 3 strikeouts and 3 walks.

St. Charles East 9, Streamwood 5: John Dellostritto (RBI) and John Carroll (2 RBI) had 3 hits each for the Saints (17-5, 12-2) in their UEC River win. Jack Jordan (RBI) and winning pitcher Niko Klebosits (2 hits, 2 RBI, 4 hits allowed, 8 Ks, 3 BBs) each added doubles for SCE while Justin Galante and Steve Abruzzo each had RBI. Michael Pawlikowski had a double and 2 RBI for Streamwood (9-11, 5-9).

St. Charles North 10, Elgin 1: Anthony Delisi led the North Stars (20-2, 15-1) with a double and 2 RBI in their UEC River win. Steve Hamer picked up the win on the mound, allowing 6 hits with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk. Matt Turner and Jack Sitter had 2 hits each for Elgin (4-17, 2-10) and Kyle Coates added a double for the Maroons.

Richmond-Burton 3, Burlington Central 2: Richmond scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand BC (18-4, 8-1) its first Kishwaukee River loss. Zach Schutta and Matt Termini had doubles for BC. Dylan Berry took the loss on the hill.

Huntley 7, Hampshire 3: Brad Model had 2 hits and Jeff Heinrich added a double for Huntley (20-4, 11-2) in its Fox Valley Conference win. Adam Smylie, Brad Maurer, Joe Boland and Denny Smith drove in runs for the Red Raiders. Cameron Reed was the winning pitcher, allowing 4 hits with 3 strikeouts and 1 walk. Noah Schrader and Carter Lawler (RBI) had 2 hits each for Hampshire (7-15-1, 2-13).

Harvest Christian 9, South Beloit 0: Dayne Frederick had 3 hits with a double and 2 RBI while Brock Wilken threw a 1-hitter with 10 strikeouts and 1 walk to lead Harvest (20-5, 9-2) to a Northeastern Athletic Conference win. Joey Pepper drove in 2 runs for the Lions. Dylan Lockwood and Dominik Olech added 2 hits each.

Elgin Academy 13, Walther Christian 7: Ian Wilson had 3 hits with a double and 2 RBI, Ethan Hill added 2 hits and Jordan Hare had 2 hits and 3 RBI to lead the Hilltoppers (16-3) to a nonconference win. Ethan Plantz and Christian Rodriguez each had 2 RBI for EA.

Aurora Christian 7, Luther North 0: Tanner Dissell had 3 hits and an RBI and Ethan Stoneberg added a double for Aurora Christian (13-7, 10-2) in its NAC win. Jacob Brothers picked up the win for the Eagles, allowing 4 hits with 7 strikeouts.