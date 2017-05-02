Girls water polo: Scouting the MSL title game

Prospect (20-5) at Conant (16-8)When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Background: Prospect is making its second straight title-game appearance under coach Natalie Tucker after a perfect 10-0 run through the MSL East. Conant was the MSL West's runner-up last season but has qualified to the state tournament the past two years under coach Justin Bickus and finished 9-1 against its divisional foes this spring.

Outlook: Both teams feature experienced players, and both place an emphasis on denial defense -- usually with excellent results. Prospect's top scorer has been senior 2-meter standout Gracie Dix, but Colleen Doyle, Megan Pfeiffer, Olivia Thomas and Katie Mueller are the mix regularly as well. Conant returned almost its entire lineup from last season, when a late surge put the Cougars back in the Elite Eight. Scoring balance has been a strength with good distribution between Paulina Chowaniec, Lea Cejvan, Aly Wooley and Nia Tsoulos.

In the cage: The matchup features two terrific goalies in Mary Clare McAleer (Prospect) and Cam Rosas (Conant).

Too close to call: In rankings of teams in the Daily Herald's coverage area, Conant checks in at No. 6 and Prospect is No. 7. In illpolo.com's latest set, Conant is No. 16 and Prospect is No. 17.