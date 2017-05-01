This week's girls soccer Top 20

Girls soccer

Team Comment

1. Barrington (16-1-0) Won dramatic Naperville Invitational final

2. Naperville North (13-1-2) Played three overtime games last week

3. Geneva (12-1-0) Top seed at Hoffman Estates sectional

4. St. Charles North (12-0-2) Plays Geneva Monday for league lead

5. Neuqua Valley (6-3-4) Lafferty is no laughing matter

6. Warren (14-1-1) Lake Zurich and Mundelein up next

7. Fremd (11-2-1) Vikings meet Barrington on Wednesday

8. Downers North (11-1-2) Strong combo play from Trojans

9. Metea Valley (8-3-3) Young talent thriving

10. Batavia (12-2-0) Geneva stopped Bulldogs' 11-0 start

11. Lake Zurich (13-3-0) Lost heartbreaker to Warren

12. St. Charles East (8-3-4) Played tough at Naperville Invitational

13. Conant (10-5-1) Mazurek has 10 goals, 9 assists

14. St. Francis (8-2-2) Spartans ready for postseason

15. Wauconda (12-0-1) Leading NLCC

16. Wheaton Acad. (12-3-0) Wheaton Invite champion

17. Naperville Central (8-7-2) Reice is playing well

18. West Aurora (16-1-1) Blackhawks keep rolling

19. Carmel (7-4-3) Corsairs leading the ESCC

20. Crystal Lake S. (11-1-1) Allowed 2 goals since loss to St. Charles N.