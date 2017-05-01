Baseball / Top 20

1. Mundelein (21-1) First loss took extra innings

2. St. Charles North (18-2) Riding 13-game win streak through Saturday

3. Neuqua Valley (21-0-1) Also winning the close ones

4. Crystal Lake South (20-1) Pace setters in the deep Fox Valley

5. Huntley (18-4) McHenry 3-game series starts Saturday

6. Barrington (19-6) Still perfect in MSL West

7. Buffalo Grove (17-1-1) Win streak hits 10

8. St. Charles East (16-5) Won 7 of last 8

9. Cary-Grove (14-7) Handed CL South its first loss

10. York (17-5) Swept by OPRF

11. Warren (16-7) Three straight wins, with one against No. 1

12. Benet (14-5) Walkoff wins becoming a habit

13. South Elgin (12-3) Went two weeks between losses

14. Willowbrook (15-5) Took two from Hinsdale South

15. Burlington C. (17-3) Won 4 games by 49-9 combined score

16. Libertyville (16-6) Took 2 of 3 from Stevenson

17. Marmion (13-9) Split 2 games vs. St. Rita

18. Hinsdale Central (12-5) Tough loss to Lyons Twp.

19. Jacobs (13-8) Swept by Crystal Lake South

20. Naperville C. (12-7) Won four DVC series so far