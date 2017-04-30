Kahnle continues to impress out of bullpen

White Sox relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle throws to the Minnesota Twins in the twelfth inning of a baseball game Sept. 4 in Minneapolis. Associated Press

DETROIT -- As pleasant surprises went, Tommy Kahnle was way up there for the first month of the 2017 season, although he's not alone, not even in the White Sox's bullpen.

Anthony Swarzak, a nonroster invitee to spring training, didn't allow a run. But Kahnle, who always has had upper-90s stuff with movement while struggling to command it, has thrown with remarkable efficiency since the Sox called him up April 6 because of an injury to Jake Petricka.

"It's never been about Tommy's stuff because Tommy's stuff is electric," said first-year White Sox bullpen coach Curt Hasler. "He's throwing the ball downhill better than he ever has, with angle. When you have that kind of stuff in the zone, with angle, it's tough to deal with."

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.