Softball: Grens get Grams win No. 899; Hersey goes to 15-4

The winningest coach in Mid-Suburban League softball history is on the brink of yet another milestone.

Ken Grams posted his 899th career win on Saturday when the Grenadiers edged visiting Lyons Township 3-2 in a nonconference game that was called with Lyons batting in the top of seventh due to rain.

Grams will seek No. 900 when Hoffman Estates visits at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Senior Sabra Morton struck out five and did not walking a batter while tossing a six-inning 5-hitter to lift the Grenadiers' overall record to 16-5.

"She pitched really well," Grams said of the right-hander, who also went 2-for-3 at the plate. "It got rally hard at the end with their footing because of the rain. It was a tough for both pitchers."

Senior Kylie Thomsen scored on a wild pitch and Keeley Cronin (2-for-3) singled home a run to give EG a 2-1 lead after one inning.

The Grens went ahead 3-1 on the bottom of the second on a RBI double by Haley Itzenthaler (2-for-4), her fifth double of the week.

For the week, Itzenthaler went to the plate 17 times, collecting 4 home runs, 5 doubles, 2 singles, 2 walks and a hit by pitch.

Hersey 13, Glenbrook North 2 (6 inn): Mid-Suburban East leader and host Hersey improved to 15-4 as Makayla Tsagalis (3-for-4, double), Hanna Graff (2-for-5), Katie Wingerter (2-for-2, double), Jodie Hermann (3-for-4, 2 triples, double) and Maddie Flynn (2-for-4) led the offense in the nonconference game.

Remy Gerew's 2-run, 2-out single ended the game by the 1-run rule in the bottom of the sixth.

Sara Bailitz earned with win with an 8-hitter.

Conant 9, Glenbrook South 1: Conant junior Jackie Carlucci (4 innings) and senior Sam Gadomski (3 innings) each struck out four while combining for a 3-hitter in Glenview. Gadomski did not allow a hit.

Leading the offense for Conant (13-4) were Morgan Bihun (2-for-4, home run, 3 RBI), Sydney Correa (4-for-4, double), Jackie Burchfield (3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs), Makenna McCarthy (2-for-5, triple, 3 RBI) and Sara-Kate Pasbrig (double).

Schaumburg 16, Glenbard East 0 (5 inn.): Stephanie Schroeder (2-3) threw a 2-hitter for the visiting Saxons (7-9) who were led on offense by Kaiden Jackson (4-for-4, RBI), Michelle Birkholz (3-for-4, home run, 4 RBI), Natalie Napier (2-for-2, double, RBI), Brittney Butt (2-for-3 2 RBI), Taylor Budrovic (2-for-4, 2 RBI) and Talia Torosian (3-for-4, 2 RBI).

Michaela Encarnacion (2 RBI) and Jayme Kissamis (RBI) also had hits for Schaumburg.

Geneva 14, Hoffman Estates 4 (6 inn): Brianna Venegas, Emily Grossi, Martina DeAstis and Jenny Camilere each doubled for visiting Hoffman Estates (2-14) against the Vikings (19-2) who have won 17 consecutive games.

Grant 6, Palatine 5: Host Grant (17-4) scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to edge the Pirates (16-5), who were led on offense by Brittany Padden (2-for-4, 2 runs), Brooke Bauer (2-for-4, 1 run, RBI) and Amanda Stanczuk (2-for-4, RBI, 1 run). Pirates freshman pitcher Rhiann Dick (7-4) struck out six and added a double.

Maine South 10, Prospect 3 (5 inn): Maine South won the five-inning nonconference game that was called to due rain in Park Ridge. Alex Kanter went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and walk for the Knights (9-7). The junior had six consecutive hits dating back to her 4-for-4 game against Fremd on Friday. Knights pitcher Madeline Borkowski struck out five.