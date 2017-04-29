Softball: Grayslake Central tops Vernon Hills twice

Reagen Radke fired a complete-game with 11 strikeouts in Game 1, and Grayslake Central went on to sweep Vernon Hills in a nonconference softball doubleheader on Saturday.

The Rams improved to 18-5.

Grayslake Central built an early lead in the opener en route to a 7-2 win. Elisa Koshy drove in a pair of runs with a double in the first inning to jump start the Grayslake Central offense. Koshy and Nicole Buerger each had 2 hits.

Vernon Hills got multiple-hit games from Tatiana Guletsky and Quin Yuter (2 RBI).

Grayslake Central captured a 5-3 decision in the second game, scoring twice in the top of the sixth.

Grace Bradley earned the win, pitching a 6-inning complete game, allowing 3 runs, while striking out seven and walking none. Morgan Smigielski (2-for-4) led the Rams offense with 2 doubles.

Meg Finerty and Nicole Pieper each collected multiple hits for Vernon Hills.

Stevenson 19, Wauconda 4: Vera Pflugradt had 4 hits, including three in 14-run first inning, and Gina Shanley homered and knocked in 3 runs, as the Patriots cruised in nonconference action.

Stevenson (10-11) got a strong outing in the circle from Riley Housinger. Mic Faunce (double, 3 runs), Alana Labaschin (double, 4 RBI) and Shanley (3 runs) each had 3 hits. One of Pflugradt's hits was a triple.

Kayla Serio tripled for Wauconda, and Sarah Ricci went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI.

Warren 10, Lakes 0: Caitlyn Britton dominated in the nonconference game, firing a complete-game 5-hitter while also going 2-for-5 with a double and 4 RBI at the plate for the visiting Blue Devils.

Claire Swedberg homered, singled and drove in 4 runs for Warren, and Emily Hudgins was 4-for-5 with a double and 4 runs scored. Ashlyn Kitter went 3-for-4, and Erika Jimenez finished 2-for-5. Britton struck out six and walked only one.

Lakes got a 2-for-3 effort from Rachel Becker.

Grant 6, Palatine 5: The host Bulldogs did all of their scoring in the fourth inning of the nonconference game.

Calista Warmowski (double, RBI), Erin Bengston and Gabby Rogalevich (RBI) each went for 2-for-3 for Grant (17-4). Sarah Gallivan also had a double, and Sydney Goessele pitched a complete game in earning the win.

New Trier 5, Lake Zurich 4: Eloise Trout hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Trevians in the nonconference game.

Trout also earned the victory, going the distance in the circle.

Abby Jokerst doubled and knocked in 2 runs for Lake Zurich, and Amanda Guercio was 2-for-3.