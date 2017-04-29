Breaking News Bar
 
Softball: Geneva wins school-record 17th straight

Daily Herald report

Geneva set a school record with its 17th straight win with a 14-4 nonconference victory over Hoffman Estates on Saturday. The Vikings (19-2) played error-free softball behind winning pitcher Molly Wrenn, who also had one of the team's four home runs. Katie Keller, Kaitlyn Plocinski and Alyssa Kramer also homered, and Plocinski also smashed a pair of doubles.

St. Francis 9 Rosary 2: The Royals (14-6, 9-1) came up short in GCAC action despite 2 hits each from Mikayla Cassidy and Krystal Cortes. Aubrey Fisher added a triple and RBI. Abby Young took the loss.

