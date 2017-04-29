Portis reveals he played through unusual foot injury

Bobby Portis, second from right, revealed he'd been playing with an unusual injury since March -- a third-degree burn to the top of his foot. "Every time I tied my shoe up, it was right there on the spot," he said. "After the game, the whole thing would be bloody and nasty." Associated Press

Bobby Portis revealed an unusual injury for the first time on Saturday He said he suffered a third-degree burn on the top of his left foot in early March.

"A heat pad burned me before the game," Portis said. "I was actually on the (training) table and I couldn't feel it. I had my headphones on. I didn't feel it burning through. It was the same day we played the Clippers here at home (on Mar. 4). Ever since then, it's been sore."

Portis actually played 21 minutes that night, producing 11 points and 7 rebounds.

"It affected me a little bit," he said. "Every time I bent my foot, it hurt. I never really complained because I'm one of those guys where I think I'm tough. … I got in the rotation. I didn't want to let a foot injury get me out and have me work my way back into it."

Still, a severe burn is painful and Portis said he was told the injury will likely hurt for several months.

"Every time I tied my shoe up, it was right there on the spot," he said. "After the game, the whole thing would be bloody and nasty."

Portis spoke to reporters at the Advocate Center following season-ending interviews with coaches and management. The second-year forward said he doesn't expect to play summer league this year, but felt good about his place on the Bulls.

"I feel like they trust in me to go out there and be myself," Portis said. "I feel like I have established myself as a piece for the future for the Bulls."

Valentine tries new skill:

Several Bulls spoke to reporters Saturday after year-end interviews. Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo did not. Rondo's meeting was postponed due to a family conflict.

Rookie Denzel Valentine, who plans to be in Las Vegas to defend the Bulls' summer championship, offered an interesting offseason improvement plan.

"I'm going to work on guarding point guards every day," Valentine said. "If I can play the point some more, we can be more versatile and I can be more versatile out there on the floor. Handling the ball and playmaking, which is probably one of the best things I'm good at, that's a big thing for this offseason."

When asked about his rookie season being a learning experience, Valentine reflected on the January tension featuring Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler criticizing younger teammates, followed by Rajon Rondo's Instagram rebuttal.

"At that point we were so up and down it was crazy," Valentine said. "Something needed to happen. Rondo being the leader he is, he did what he had to do. It worked for the better for us.

"I think Jimmy and D-Wade and Rondo's relationship strengthened because of that. That's an odd way of saying it because you would think they would grow apart. But I think it helped us out."

Lopez feels at home:

Robin Lopez brought one of his two dogs to his exit interview. Lopez played well in the Boston playoff series and finished the year feeling good about his future with the Bulls.

"I want to be the backbone, I want to be consistent," Lopez said, while holding his shy dog. "I'm not going to try to cause any problems. I want to be here. I always like to say, I'm under contract and I'm a positive guy. I took away a lot of positives from the season."

Lopez played in Phoenix, Portland, New Orleans and New York before joining the Bulls this season. He likes his new home, although he still plans to spend much of the summer in his native California.

"I'm very, very comfortable here. I love the city," he said. "I love it as a sports town. I love it culturally. I'm really enjoying myself here.

"I'm a California guy, I'm not going to lie. I'm heading out west pretty soon. But people have been telling me about Chicago in the summer. I don't think I can miss out on that."