Ostrowski: Imagining a Cubs-Red Sox World Series

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist (18), Albert Almora Jr. (5) and Jason Heyward (22) celebrate after they defeated the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Boston.

A Cubs vs. Red Sox World Series would have it all. The sort of thing Commissioner Rob Manfred and FOX TV executives' dreams are made of.

It's difficult to watch this weekend series and not fantasize about such a Fall Classic. Especially with the Cubs 2016 and Red Sox 2004 "curse-breaking" trophies side by side.

The World Series trophies made an appearance together at Theo Epstein's charity event on Saturday night. Fans attending the game on Sunday night will have the opportunity to take a once-in-a-lifetime picture with them.

The Ballparks

Wrigley Field and Fenway Park are the two most historic stadiums in Major League Baseball. The Red Sox have been playing in Fenway since 1912. Wrigley opened in 1914, but the Cubs moved there in 1916.

The ongoing renovation at Clark and Addison is modeled after what they did in Boston.

The History

It's been 99 years since the Cubs and Red Sox met in The Fall Classic. Boston won the 1918 World Series in six games with Hall of Famer Babe Ruth. Cubs home games were played at Comiskey Park because Weeghman Park's seating capacity was only 14,000.

The 2016 Cubs ended the franchise's 108-year title drought. The 2004 Red Sox won a championship for the first time in 86 years. The "Curse of the Billy Goat" and "Curse of the Bambino" were dead.

America's Teams

The Cubs and Red Sox were the two favorites to win the World Series coming into the season. These are two of the most popular teams in baseball and all of team sports with very explosive offenses.

Kris Bryant and Dustin Pedroia are league MVP winners. Jake Arrieta, Rick Porcello, and David Price have earned themselves Cy Young Awards.

Chicago-Boston Connections

Theo Epstein will go right into the Hall of Fame after orchestrating three World Series winners with the Red Sox and Cubs. He also deserves some credit for Boston's 2013 championship since he brought in the majority of that roster.

Jon Lester said goodbye to the Red Sox for the Cubs and a six-year, $155 million contract before the 2015 season. Lester's first nine years were in Boston, where he won two of his three titles.

Anthony Rizzo was a sixth round draft pick by Boston in 2007. Rizzo beat Hodgkins lymphoma in 2008, while in the Red Sox organization. Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer traded for Rizzo in San Diego and again two years later, in 2012, to the Cubs.

Chris Sale is the ace of the Red Sox starting rotation after spending seven seasons on the south side. The Sale trade in December kickstarted the White Sox's rebuild.

John Lackey was the winning pitcher in Boston's 2013 World Series clinching Game 6.

Be greedy, Cubs fans. You're dreaming of a dynasty. Pick your World Series opponent while you're at it.

• Joe Ostrowski is a co-host of the "Hit & Run" baseball show from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays on WSCR 670-AM The Score with Barry Rozner. Follow him on Twitter@JoeO670.