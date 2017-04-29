Girls soccer: Warren slips past Glenbrook North

Warren's girls soccer team has won many different ways this season, including via the unique approach Saturday afternoon's conditions demanded.

Warren splashed past Glenbrook North 2-1 in the semifinals of the Glenbrook Cup at the Techny Fields in Northbrook as Alliyah Parker and Lindsey Hardiman contributed goals.

Warren (14-1) will face host Glenbrook South (14-3) for the title. The cold, windy and wet conditions forced the postponent of that game, which was scheduled to have been played Saturday evening.

The Titans won their semifinal over Deerfield 6-0.

"The wind was very tricky, because it would not blow and then all of a sudden it would be a 20- to 25-mph gust," Warren coach Ryan McCabe said. "It was an unpredictable day and that made it more difficult. There was also a greasy surface with the wetness."

The Blue Devils, playing against that wind in the first half, still managed to get a pair of goals.

Hardiman, after taking a touch pass from Kaitlyn Chomko, sent a long kick that took a skip bounce off the turf and found the back of the net for a 1-0 Warren lead in the 15th minute.

Then Parker got the second goal after a connecting pass from Alissa Ramsden in the 24th minute.

Glenbrook North (9-3-1) cut it to 2-1 on Maya Lambert's 30-yard free kick aided by the wind in the 28th minute.

For most of the second half, Warren had to hold back Glenbrook North, which kept pushing numbers in trying to attack. But Warren was able keep its shape and defend by clearing the ball numerous times.

"It was crazy out there," said Ramsden, who was in the midfield and moved to the back line for the Blue Devils toward the end of the game. "The wind was making it hard to control the ball, it was slippery too and get a good touch on it. With the wind, the ball carries in the air -- you just have to be careful with that. It's hard to play in this, but I think we handled it well.

"I thought our back line was good throughout the game was good, because they were able to hold the line and hold (Glenbrook North) off-sides. We were able to talk and communicate."

Helping the back-line effort were Lindsay Ditmars, Natalie McNally, Maddie Gryzik and Kate Wieyhrich. Skyler Reilly made 3 stops in goal.

"(Warren) was a good team to play against," said Glenbrook North coach Craig Loch. "With these weather conditions it was tough for anybody to move the ball. I thought Warren did a really good job with their teamwork. I thought our girls had a better second half going into the wind. creating opportunities."

• In the quarterfinal matchup Saturday morning, Warren outlasted Waukegan 5-1. Kaitlyn Chomko scored twice, and Ayusha Ayalur, Courtney Chomko and McNally had the other strikes.

• Grayslake Central (7-7) rebounded from an opening tournament loss on Friday night to win a pair of games in the consolation bracket.

The Rams got by Willows Academy 1-0 on penalty kicks, and won their other game against Rockford Lutheran 3-2, also decided on PK's.