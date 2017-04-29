Cubs rally in seventh to beat Red Sox

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Kris Bryant, left, behind Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday in Boston. Associated Press

BOSTON -- The Chicago Cubs scored 3 runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 4-3 deficit and went on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 Saturday at Fenway Park.

Miguel Montero tied the game when he led off the seventh with a home run to right field. Out later, Jon Jay doubled to the left-field corner. The Red Sox removed starting pitcher Steven Wright in favor of lefty Robby Scott to face left-handed batter Kyle Schwarber, who was 0-for-3 with 2 strikeouts against Wright. Schwarber dunked a single into short center field to score Jay with go-ahead run.

After Kris Bryant walked on a close pitch by reliever Ben Taylor, the Red Sox allowed another run to score as they threw the ball around. Anthony Rizzo grounded to first baseman Mitch Moreland, who got the forceout at second base. Taylor was late in covering first base, and as a result, shortstop Xander Bogaerts threw the ball away for an error allowing Schwarber to score. Rizzo took third as Moreland picked up the ball and threw it into left field.

Ben Zobrist added insurance with a solo homer in the ninth.

John Lackey started on the mound for the Cubs, and he worked 6 innings, giving up 8 hits and 4 runs. He allowed home runs to Hanley Ramirez and Andrew Benintendi.