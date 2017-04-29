Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/29/2017 8:20 PM

Boys volleyball: Hersey wins St. Viator tourney

Daily Herald report

Hersey's boys volleyball team rolled to the team title in the tournament hosted by St. Viator on Saturday.

The Huskies improved to 23-2 after going 5-0.

Hersey claimed two-set wins against South Elgin, St. Viator and Glenbrook South. The MSL East leaders also topped Riverside Brookfield 25-21, 21-25, 15-8 and Conant 20-25, 25-12, 15-5.

Justin Hong served up 6 aces and led Hersey with 77 digs. The top hitters were Jake Mailloux (46 kills), Patrick O'Brien (35) and Joe Nugent (24).

Nugent had 16 blocks and Adrian Holubek and O'Brien both finished with 11, and Vince Reisel amassed 133 assists.

