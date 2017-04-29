Baseball: Styles' relief suits Warren

Nate Styles threw 6 scoreless innings of 1-hit baseball in relief, striking out 11 as Warren defeated host Lakes 6-3 in a nonconference baseball game Saturday.

Cal Poremba led Warren offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI. Lucas Schmitt tripled for the Blue Devils, who trailed 3-0 after one inning.

Jason Volpe was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Lakes.

Grayslake North 7, Palatine 6: Nick Lovitsch's 2-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh capped a 5-run inning and rallied the Knights to the nonconference win.

Grayslake North trailed 6-2 after Palatine scored 3 runs in the top of the seventh. Lovitsch finished 2-for-5, and Chris Kelly was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win.

Sebastian Sancen started on the mound for Grayslake North and pitched 4 innings, giving up 1 run, 5 hits and no walks.

Carmel 9, Benet 4: Eddie Pietschmann earned the win and helped himself with a double, as the Corsairs won the first game of their East Suburban Catholic Conference doubleheader.

Game 2 was postponed due to rain.

Lucas Galdoni (2-for-4) also had a double and knocked in a run for the Corsairs. Ben Weigman (2-for-4) had 2 RBI and 3 stolen bases, and Austin Ehren (2-for-3) scored 3 runs and stole a pair of bases.

Vernon Hills 10, Maine South 1: Winning pitcher Brad Larsen and Joe Rangel combined on a 3-hitter, as the Cougars won in Central Suburban League action.

Larsen struck out four and allowed 2 hits and 1 run in 3⅓ innings. Rangel tossed the final 3⅔ innings, surrendering just 1 hit, while striking out one.

Rangel (2-for-4, triple, 2 RBI), Brennan Reback (2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI), Tony Brown (2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI) and Jake Morris (3-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI) led the way offensively, as the Cougars improved to 13-9-1 and 6-2 in the CSL.

Mundelein 13, Crystal Lake Central 1: The visiting Mustangs improved to 21-1, as Zach Zentz earned the win.

Jeff Morton (3-for-5, double) and Ryan Patel (2-for-4, double) paced Mundelein offensively.

Lake Zurich 6, Grayslake Central 1: Sophomore Jake Schwartz allowed 1 run over 5 innings in his first varsity start, striking out four, as the host Bears picked up the nonconference win.

Tyler Snep was 2-for-3 with a walk run scored and an RBI for Lake Zurich, while Dylan Niedzwiecki went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Freshman Noah DeLuga finished 1-for-2 with 2 stolen bases, a walk and 2 runs scored.

Antioch 8, Hersey 2: The Sequoits had only 4 hits in the nonconference game, but one was a home run by Connor Geidner.

Ben Gutke earned the win, as Antioch improved to 10-8.

Buffalo Grove 18, Stevenson 7: The host Patriots lost the nonconference game, despite home runs from Henry Marchese (1-for-3, 2 RBI), Jack Housinger (2-for-3, double, 2 RBI) and Evan Kiah (2-for-4, 3 RBI).

Buffalo Grove scored 9 runs in the top of the first. Stevenson responded with 3 runs in its half of the inning, but the Bison scored four more times in the second.

Elk Grove 2, Libertyville 1: Each team had only 3 hits in the nonconference game.

Elk Grove's 2 runs in the bottom of the second were the difference. Scott Hay threw 4 shutout innings in relief for Libertyville, allowing only 2 hits with 3 strikeouts and 3 walks.

Ben Arnold led Libertyville at the dish, going 2-for-3 with a double.