Badminton: Stevenson rolls to NSC title

Daily Herald report

Badminton

Stevenson's badminton team dominated the North Suburban Conference championships on its home court.

The Patriots won all 10 singles and all 5 doubles championship and, coupled with their 5-0 record in regular-season duals, also captured the overall NSC title.

Stevenson's first-place finishers in singles were Esther Shi (No. 1), Ashley Richardson (No. 2), Jenny Yang (No. 3), May Ling (No. 4), Kaitlyn Lu (No. 5), Shirley Cao (No. 6), Thivya Sivarajah (No. 7), Harini Shanmugasundaram (No. 8), Julie Zhu (No. 9) and Megan Wei (No. 10).

The doubles winners were Yang/Ling (No. 1), Cao/Lu (No. 2), Shi/Richardson (No. 3), Sivarajah/Zhu (No. 4) and Shanmugasundaram/Wei (No. 5).

Lake Forest finished second in the six-team field.

