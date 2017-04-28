Girls soccer: Naperville North's Siebers steps into overtime winner

Alyssa Siebers and her fellow defenders have done yeoman work for Naperville North all season, surrendering only 3 goals.

On Friday Siebers shouldered the offensive load, too.

Siebers ripped a 25-yard shot under the crossbar with 6:09 left in the first overtime, and it stood up as her first game-winning goal.

The 1-0, double-overtime victory over Fremd at Naperville Central's Memorial Stadium put the Huskies in the Naperville Invitational championship game. They will take on Barrington (15-1) at noon Saturday on the same field in an attempt to win the tournament for the third straight year.

"It's always great when you see a kid who sometimes doesn't get the attention and the recognition that she deserves for as good as she's been this year to score a goal," Naperville North coach Steve Goletz said. "As a coach you can't help but smile because she's done everything we've asked her to do and then some this year. To be rewarded that way on the big stage is fun for her."

Indeed, Siebers' second goal of the season could not have come at a more opportune time. The Huskies (13-0-2) found themselves in their third overtime game in 72 hours and were having a hard time breaking down Fremd's defense despite outshooting the Vikings 18-3.

But Siebers moved up the left wing into space and received a pass from midfielder Katelynn Buescher. She quickly beat Fremd goalkeeper Kelsey Stone with a rocket off her right foot.

"Goletz kept saying outside backs are wide open, find them if you can," Siebers said. "So I was like, 'OK, I'm going to push up and just go for it.'

"I found a wide-open shot so I took it. It doesn't happen often so you've got to take your opportunities when you get them. It's almost like in slow motion when you see it going in over the goalie's head. It's just an awesome feeling."

Siebers' teammates were even more excited than she was. The Vikings (11-2-1) had given up just four prior goals.

"We all got so excited for her because she deserves it so much," Naperville North senior defender Emily Wilhelm said. "She works so hard and she's had a few chances every game, so it's awesome that she finally put it away.

"It was amazing, against a good keeper."

Indeed, Stone kept Fremd in the game by making 7 saves. The Vikings lost midfielder Marta Cholewa to a knee injury in the first half and that caused some lineup switches.

"We've got to close it down and not allow that," Fremd coach Steve Keller said of Siebers' shot. "Those little things, one mental mistake or one little break here or there, and that's the game.

"But we responded well. We forced some opportunities in the end and it was good."

Now the Huskies will try to beat their fourth ranked opponent in five days. They edged Barrington 1-0 on April 15.

"We've just got to rest up tonight," Siebers said. "It's all about just grinding through it all.

"We know we're tired, but we don't want to give up what we put in the night before. We've got to make it count each night."