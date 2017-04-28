Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago Blackhawks trade Darling to Hurricanes

  • The Chicago Blackhawks have traded goalie Scott Darling to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a draft pick. The deal was announced Friday.

Daily Herald report

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Chicago Blackhawks have traded goalie Scott Darling to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a draft pick.

The Blackhawks will receive a third-round pick in this summer's draft from the deal announced Friday night.

"We could count on Scott in any situation as he was always reliable," said Executive Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman. "We appreciate his contributions to the Blackhawks organization -- including a Stanley Cup Championship team -- and we wish him well as he continues his career in Carolina."

Darling can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, and the Hurricanes have exclusive negotiating rights with him until then.

Darling, 28, compiled a 39-17-9 record with a career goals against average of 2.37, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts in three seasons with the Blackhawks. He set a career high with 18 wins this past season and his .924 save percentage in 2016-17 was tied for fifth-best in the NHL. A member of the 2015 Stanley Cup Championship team, he was originally signed by the Blackhawks as a free agent on July 1, 2014.

