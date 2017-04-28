Back in Boston, Cubs' Epstein feeling the love

BOSTON -- Even before he got back to his old stomping grounds of Fenway Park, Theo Epstein was the man of the hour for fans of both the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.

On the plane going from Chicago to Boston, Epstein was much in demand, from fans of both teams. It continued at baggage claim at Boston's Logan Airport, where Epstein posed for picture after picture with fans, some of whom wore Cubs gear and some of whom sported Red Sox caps and shirts.

All wanted to say thank you, for the world championships in both cities.

"It was cool," Epstein said Friday at Fenway, where he was making his triumphant return as president of the World Series champion Cubs. As general manager of the Red Sox, Epstein won Series titles in 2004 and 2007, and his fingerprints were on the 2013 world title.

"The plane was packed with mainly Cub fans, but a lot of Red Sox fans," he said. "It seems like everyone who is a fan of either franchise was trying to make it to Boston and to Fenway Park this weekend. It's got the feel of a big series even though it's April, which is cool.

"Yeah, the fans have been great around the city. I went for a jog yesterday and was able to keep a really low profile, which is nice. But one guy who was jogging in the other direction just gave me a silent high-five, which was good. It made me feel welcomed back, which is a good feeling. The city is looking beautiful today. It's really good to be home."

Even though he has been running the Cubs since the fall of 2011, Epstein doesn't shy away from calling Boston home.

"I'm definitely a Bostonian," he said. "You only have one hometown. This is my hometown. It's more than that to me, too. I fell in love with baseball here. My parents and brother still live here. I spent 10 years working in this ballpark every day. My first son was born here. I met my wife here. I'll always have a real affection for the Red Sox. That's the team you grew up rooting for. I still know so many people here.

"I'm definitely still a Bostonian. I'm just lucky to have a great second home in Chicago. I consider them both home. How lucky is that?"

Given the history of the two teams and the unique ballparks in which they play, it's pretty darn lucky. I asked Epstein how he reflects on that.

"I just feel fortunate," he said. "Working in baseball in and of itself is special. Certain franchises are different. You come to a place with this kind of history, this kind of ballpark, these kind of passionate fans, and it enhances the entire experience. People care more. The wins and losses matter more. You know people are talking about what happened in the eighth inning at the dinner table along with, 'How was your day at school and how was your day at work?' Red Sox baseball is ingrained in the fabric of this whole region. So when you're a part of it, you feel a greater obligation. It makes it so much more meaningful.

"Then, to have that exact same level of passion, that same experience again in Chicago, I just feel fortunate. I don't know that I could go anywhere else, just a run-of-the-mill baseball market and work because it would probably feel like work. In Boston and Chicago, it doesn't feel like work. It feels like a privilege. It feels like you're part of the family when you're with the Red Sox and Cubs, respectively."

But there was one awkward moment for Epstein in his grand re-entrance.

"It's weird being in the visiting clubhouse," he said. "It took me awhile to find it, and I tried be real cool. They were about to start a hitters meeting. So I was going to walk out to the dugout, and I think I walked a utility closet. Then I found the right door."

